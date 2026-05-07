WWE Backlash 2026: How to watch the fight card on ESPN

WWE superstar Trick Williams gets you hyped to watch premium events on the ESPN App, including Backlash and SummerSlam. (1:19)

Trick Williams: You do not want to miss WWE Premium Live Events on the ESPN App (1:19)

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Fresh off defeating CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42, Roman Reigns puts his title on the line against his cousin, Jacob Fatu, at WWE Backlash. The family affair headlines a stacked card that will unfold exclusively in the ESPN App.

Here are key facts about the premium live event:

When is WWE Backlash?

WWE Backlash is Saturday at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

May 9

4 p.m.: "Countdown to Backlash"

6 p.m.: WWE Backlash

9 p.m.: "Backlash Post Show"

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub. ESPN2 will simulcast the final hour of "Countdown to Backlash" and the opening hour of WWE Backlash.

Fight card

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Asuka vs. IYO SKY

Tag team match: Danhausen and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

(c) = defending champion

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.