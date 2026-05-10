WWE Backlash takeaways: Breakker's breakout, Reigns' troubles and more

Open Extended Reactions

It was a night of highs, lows and questions for the future at WWE Backlash at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday. Roman Reigns is still the World Heavyweight Champion, but he's looking a bit worse for wear following his clash with Jacob Fatu. Reigns took a beating both during and after the match. The issues between the cousins are way past the boiling point, with seemingly more to come.

Iyo Sky and Asuka clashed in a battle of student and mentor, with Sky prevailing in a match that saw both women at their best. Asuka was emotional with her embrace of Sky after the match, a sign of pride in her longtime friend, but maybe a sign that the Empress of Tomorrow may not have much longer in a WWE ring.

The Miz and Kit Wilson lost to Danhausen and his mystery partner -- a legion of mini-Hausens, continuing to further frustrate The Miz. Sami Zayn and Trick WIlliams dueled for the United States Championship, in a battle of veteran vs. rising star as well as an entertaining -- or polarizing -- subplot involving a Gingerbread Man that both men have leaned into for the absurdity.

The World Heavyweight Championship wasn't a match, it was a brawl

Jacob Fatu brought everything he had in this clash against his cousin, Roman Reigns. Fatu hit one big move after another on Reigns, who spent nearly all of the match battered and on defense. In fact, Fatu was close to defeating the OTC when he had Reigns locked in the Tongan Death Grip, and Reigns appeared to be fading. Despite the relentless attack, there was no interference from the Usos or anyone else, a clear departure from the frequent run-ins that were prevalent in Reigns' previous championship reign.

This was a big stage for Fatu and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Fatu's Tongan Death Grip was a legitimate threat to put down the former champion, which is why Reigns had to resort to deceptive tactics to escape the hold, including gauging Fatu's eyes and grabbing the referee. Reigns got the win in ways that infuriated Fatu, as seen in his postmatch attack.

This issue between these two family members is not over yet, and Fatu is not going away anytime soon. Both of these guys are furious with each other, and for justified reasons, and a rematch has to be on the horizon.

Bron Breakker rises to the occasion

play 0:44 Bron Breakker opens Backlash with victory over Seth Rollins Bron Breakker opens Backlash with victory over Seth Rollins

Breakker earned a dominant win over Seth Rollins in the biggest match of his career to open Backlash. Rollins was spirited in his aggression and his counterattacks, but Breakker brutalized him for much of the first half of the match before putting his physicality on display in the second. Breakker needed a statement win to justify removing Rollins from The Vision and his interference at WrestleMania 42 that cost Rollins a potential win against Gunther.

Though Breakker won this match, I can't imagine this feud is over for Rollins. It looked like Rollins may have had the match won -- he hit Breakker with The Stomp in the center of the ring -- but manager Paul Heyman distracted the referee before Rollins anticipated the attack from Austin Theory and Logan Paul. The time lost chasing One Piece collectable enthusiast Paul up the ramp may have cost Rollins the win. He's not going to get revenge on Breakker until he deals with Heyman and The Vision, and they could be at each other's throats for a little while longer.

Trick Williams frustrates Sami Zayn once again

play 0:49 Trick Williams retains US title over Sami Zayn after chaotic ending Trick Williams retains US title over Sami Zayn after chaotic ending

This was a standout feud for Williams as he picked up his second straight win over Zayn, and walked out of Backlash with his United States Championship. While this rivalry began as rising star vs. veteran, it took an entertaining turn with the "involvement" of the Gingerbread Man leading into the match. Williams' poignant tribute to the Gingerbread Man on Friday's "SmackDown," to his interactions with rapper and friend Lil Yachty, Williams' personality shone through in this storyline. The crowd is all-in on Williams and his lemon pepper steppers to move on to his next challenger.

Following WrestleMania, I speculated that Williams could see former teammate and rival Carmelo Hayes, who held the United States Championship before Zayn, and that rivalry could be renewed this summer.

For Zayn, it's another loss in a year full of them. Zayn has been driven mad by his frustrations, and that has damaged his relationship with the audience, which has turned antagonistic in recent weeks. With Zayn seemingly out of the United States Championship picture, it's possible he could chase another championship or continue his spiral of despair.

Iyo Sky shines against mentor Asuka

.@Iyo_SkyWWE made that look effortless! 💪



Stream WWE Backlash LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited!



▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/Jb43potCJm — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026

Asuka and Iyo Sky didn't meet in a match between mentor and student -- they were equals. At least that's how the elder Asuka categorized her relationship to Sky. However, in recent months, Asuka's attitude soured towards Sky as a result of Sky's alliance with rival Rhea Ripley.

With months of tension out of the way, it was time for two of the most decorated women in WWE to clash, with Sky picking up the win. Sky was ready for Asuka, displaying sharp counterattacks and blocking the mist attack with WWE announcer Wade Barrett's laptop. Asuka was also at her best, with timely offense and veteran savvy. After the match, the two women shared an embrace of respect, with acknowledgement from Asuka that Sky had surpassed her, at least tonight.

There are many ways the two women could go from here, but Sky is now set up to be a strong contender for the "Raw" Women's Championship down the line this summer. Asuka's emotions at the end could mean the issues between them have subsided, as well as the possibility that she interacts with more former rivals through the spring.

Danhausen's popularity keeps growing

play 0:50 Minihausens make a return as Danhausen curses Miz in win Minihausens make a return as Danhausen curses Miz in win

Danhausen and his mystery partner -- an army of mini-Hausens -- defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag team match, proving The Miz is still cursed. The crowd was expecting a bait-and-switch for the mystery partner, and took a while to get invested in the match. Danhausen is red-hot with the live crowd, exemplified by a loud "You Are Cursed!" Danhausen's catchphrase, from the Tampa audience.

The Miz and Wilson were strong dance partners, playing off of Danhausen's silliness throughout this entire feud. Over the past few months, Wilson has been able to develop his personality, especially working with The Miz.