WWE Clash in Italy: Live results and analysis for Reigns vs. Fatu

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The WWE hosts its first premium live event in Italy this weekend as the promotion travels to Turin for Clash in Italy on Sunday afternoon.

In the main event, real-life cousins turned in-ring rivals Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will clash in a Tribal Combat match for Reigns' WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Fatu and Reigns have gone back and forth in recent weeks, building up to this event. Most recently, Reigns beat Fatu in a match for the title at Backlash earlier this month.

Three other titles will be up for grabs, as Cody Rhodes puts the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Gunther, Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley compete in a rematch of their WrestleMania 42 bout for the WWE Women's Championship and Sol Ruca challenges Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Also on the card, Oba Femi takes on Brock Lesnar in a rematch of the singles match at WrestleMania 42.

Follow along as we break down all the action from Italy's first WWE PLE.