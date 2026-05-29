How to watch WWE: Clash in Italy on ESPN

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The WWE will unleash a premium live event in Italy for the first time Sunday. WWE Clash in Italy will feature Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu bringing Tribal Combat to Inalpi Arena in the city of Turin. The two cousins will once again put it all on the line for Reigns' world heavyweight championship and the title of Tribal Chief.

Here are key facts about the event:

When is WWE Clash in Italy?

Coverage of WWE Clash in Italy begins Sunday at noon ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub. ESPN will simulcast the first hour.

Fight card

World Heavyweight Championship (Tribal Combat match): Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

(c) = defending champion

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.