2026 WWE: Night of Champions - How to watch, schedule on ESPN

Steam WWE Night of Champions on the ESPN App (0:30)

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Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a headlining triple-threat match Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. Gunther will get another shot at Rhodes after suffering a controversial loss to him last month at WWE Clash in Italy. Add in Zayn, and it's sure to be a night of chaos at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here are key facts about the premium live event:

When is WWE Night of Champions?

WWE Night of Champions will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

June 25

10 p.m.: "WWE Night of Champions Preview Special" on ESPN

June 27

11 a.m.: "Countdown to Night of Champions" on ESPN

1 p.m.: WWE Night of Champions (first hour on ESPN)

4:30 p.m.: "Night of Champions Post Show"

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub.

Fight card

Undisputed WWE championship (triple-threat match): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

King of the Ring Tournament Final: Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi

Steel cage match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Women's United States championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

United States championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

(c) = defending champion

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.