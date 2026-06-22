2026 WWE: Night of Champions - How to watch, schedule on ESPN

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a headlining triple-threat match Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. Gunther will get another shot at Rhodes after suffering a controversial loss to him last month at WWE Clash in Italy. Add in Zayn, and it's sure to be a night of chaos at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Here are key facts about the premium live event:
When is WWE Night of Champions?
WWE Night of Champions will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
June 25
10 p.m.: "WWE Night of Champions Preview Special" on ESPN
June 27
11 a.m.: "Countdown to Night of Champions" on ESPN
1 p.m.: WWE Night of Champions (first hour on ESPN)
4:30 p.m.: "Night of Champions Post Show"
How can fans watch?
Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub.
Fight card
Undisputed WWE championship (triple-threat match): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY
King of the Ring Tournament Final: Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi
Steel cage match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
Women's United States championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill
United States championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints
(c) = defending champion
How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.