WWE Night of Champions: Live results and analysis

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The WWE returns to Saudi Arabia, traveling to Riyadh to host Night of Champions on Saturday afternoon (ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m. ET).

The card is full of high-stakes matches as there will be three titles put on the line and a pair of matches to determine who is next in line for a shot at a men's and women's singles title.

Cody Rhodes will clash with Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple-threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. And both the men's and women's United States Championships will be up for grabs as Trick Williams takes on Ricky Saints and Tiffany Stratton goes head-to-head with Jade Cargill.

The promotion will also crown the latest King and Queen of the Ring. Jey Uso and Oba Femi will square off on the men's side, while Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky will battle it out in the women's final. Also on the card, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will compete in a steel cage match.

Follow along as we break down all the action from WWE Night of Champions.