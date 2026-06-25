WWE Night of Champions preview: Jey Uso chases crown; Rhodes faces the odds

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As a service to fans who have a general interest in WWE but might not have watched a match in months, we're happy to provide this FAQ as a guide to WWE Night of Champions from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (ESPN Unlimited, at 1 p.m. ET).

Will Jey be heretofore known as 'King Uso' after Night of Champions?

Yes, it could be a crowning Yeet-chievement for "Main Event" Jey Uso, as he seeks to become the first member of The Bloodline to win the annual King of the Ring tournament. If Uso wins, he would earn a title shot against either World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns or Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes ... assuming they both are still holding their respective straps in August.

Reigns tasked Uso with winning the tournament without any assistance from The Bloodline, which sort of defeats the purpose of being in The Bloodline. Uso won a fatal four-way match to start the tournament -- a victory that ticked off many WWE fans who were expecting LA Knight to get his hand raised -- and then defeated Je'Von Evans for a spot against Oba Femi in the finals. Femi is equal parts the most intimidating and popular wrestler currently in the WWE.

The man is nicknamed "The Ruler." Surely, he should be the King of the Ring then, right?

There's probably one path to victory here for Uso, and it's with as much outside interference as one can muster against Femi. But if we're to believe that his brother Jimmy and Jacob Fatu -- current servant of The Bloodline after losing to Reigns in a Tribal Combat at Backlash -- will not interfere on Jey's behalf, there is another option: Brock Lesnar.

Femi stunned Lesnar with a win at WrestleMania 42 in April, causing Lesnar to "retire" after the match. Despite his advocate, Paul Heyman, confirming that Lesnar was retired, Lesnar still wrestled at Clash in Italy to get his win back from Femi. Considering Lesnar has appeared on nine of the 14 events the WWE has held in Saudi Arabia, one assumes he might make some trouble here for Femi, even if The Bloodline won't.

What are the chances Cody Rhodes is no longer champion after Night of Champions?

play 1:43 The intrigue around Cody Rhodes-Gunther-Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions

Well, there's always a chance that Rhodes might not conjure his John Cena-esque ability to overcome insurmountable odds and retain his title. But we've rarely seen that happen since Rhodes first won this title in April 2024.

At Night of Champions, he's got two opponents in one match: Gunther, one of WWE's true behemoths; and Sami Zayn, whose strained relationship with Rhodes has veered into straight-up animosity.

Please recall at Clash in Italy when Rhodes pinned Gunther despite Gunther's foot being under the ropes, which by law breaks up a pin. "The Ring General" demanded a rematch on "SmackDown" and further demanded one stipulation: That Zayn be the guest referee.

Now, this would normally seem like a silly decision, given that Rhodes and Zayn are friends. But Zayn has been spiraling in recent weeks, getting boos from fans for his desperate, petulant behavior -- something that had Zayn claiming he's "the last real good guy" in WWE, which is a pretty great character note.

Rhodes and Zayn had a particularly intense face-to-face in the ring, in which Zayn said he was Rhodes' only friend who hadn't abandoned him. Rhodes contested that Zayn had "changed," and the whole thing degenerated into a face-slapping contest.

But Gunther's plan backfired as Zayn executed a ridiculously fast three-count to help Rhodes retain the title. Gunther's protestations got the match restarted ... until Zayn hopped the barricade in his striped ref shirt and beat up both competitors. Since Rhodes now wanted a piece of both of them, a triple threat match for the Undisputed WWE title was set for Night of Champions.

Now, the cynical among us might suggest that Zayn is in this match to eat a pin from Rhodes and therefore protect Gunther in his ongoing pursuit of the title. Or perhaps Sami wins somehow, setting up Jey Uso vs. Honorary Uce at SummerSlam. If we're running back The Bloodline, might as well get Zayn involved, because it was simply Ucey when he was.

What about the women's world championship?

Iyo Sky will face off against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final. WWE

It's not on the line, but its current holder is in the Queen of the Ring final at Night of Champions. Liv Morgan won the title from Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 and hasn't actually defended it in a televised event since then. Must be nice.

Her match against Iyo Sky is only for the Queen of the Ring crown and the chance to challenge either women's champion at SummerSlam. That's the reason Morgan entered the tournament: She wanted a chance at double-gold, earning a title shot against WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley. Has the statute of limitations expired on the Liv-Rhea-Dominik Mysterio drama? Is it time to run it all back at SummerSlam?

Now, if Sky wins, it makes the Queen of the Ring final the launch pad for a feud between herself and Morgan leading up to a title shot at SummerSlam ... unless she challenges her former tag partner Ripley instead, which would be very Sami Zayn of her.

Ripley won her title at WrestleMania by defeating Jade Cargill, who will challenge for the U.S. Women's Championship on Saturday.

Who is Jade Cargill wrestling?

Tiffany Stratton is your current champion. The build for this match has involved various tag partners for either competitor -- B-Fab and Michin for Cargill, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for Stratton -- getting involved in various beatdowns. But please recall that Cargill and Stratton had some entertaining battles last year -- including at SummerSlam 2025, where Stratton retained her then-WWE Women's Championship with a clean win over Cargill.

It's here we'll note Charlotte Flair's potential involvement in this match. She's got plenty of history with Stratton. She's also never faced Cargill in a singles match in WWE or held the Women's United States Championship before. Hmmm ...

What about the men's U.S. title?

Trick Williams, left, puts the United States Championship on the line against Ricky Saints on Saturday afternoon. WWE

What about a heel vs. heel match? Or in the case of champion Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints, "charismatic heel with an undeniable aura that the crowd can't help but support vs. heel." The fans are basically dragging Williams and his sidekick, rapper Lil Yachty, into the warming glow of being a "face with an edge" because they're into his theme song, his move set and his one-liners. Like when he called Saints a "stunt double for Trick Williams" back in NXT, among other things.

Speaking of NXT: These two had a four-plus star Last Man Standing match last November, with Saints retaining the NXT title over Williams. These two can work. Now, granted, there's more heat in the rivalry between Saints and Carmelo Hayes -- whom Saints defeated in a No. 1 contender match by slamming the back of Hayes' head against an exposed turnbuckle -- than between Saints and Williams. But this could be a sneaky show-stealer, even though it's not taking place inside a solid steel cage like Seth Rollins' match against Bron Breakker.

So, Rollins and Breakker have advanced to the steel cage phase of their feud?

Bron Breakker, left, squares off with Seth Rollins in a steel cage match at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images

If you kept losing matches because members of your former faction kept attacking, what would you do to prevent it? Well, you'd probably have a Hell in a Cell match because there's a roof, so Austin Theory couldn't scurry into the ring to interfere. But we're not at the Hell in a Cell phase. We're in the steel cage phase. One step at a time.

And that's kind of the point, right? The feud between Rollins and The Vision doesn't seem like it's going to reach its (Bron) breaking point despite the steel cage match. No doubt this will be a brutal match, and Breakker might end up spearing one of the walls clear off. But we like our cage matches to be reserved for feud blow-offs, and Rollins seems cursed to keep battling The Vision in perpetuity.

Finally, speaking of curses: Where's Danhausen?

Probably somewhere on ESPN if recent history is any indication. It's unclear if Danhausen will have any role on this PLE, but here's the latest with WWE's most peculiar new megastar:

He cursed and then uncursed the New York Knicks, which is why they won the NBA championship and also why this shirt exists.

He might have lifted a curse on the Carolina Hurricanes after fans raised money to counteract a Vegas Golden Knights fan-funded video that cursed the Canes. Which is the reason they won the Stanley Cup, we imagine.

He told a crowd in London that he's officially throwing his hat in the ring to become their new "Prime Ministerhausen."

He now has a science lab on "SmackDown" where he's apparently doing shock therapy on former rivals, The Miz and Kit Wilson. He might have also turned Matt Cardona back into Zack Ryder.

It's not a question of whether Danhausen will be a part of Night of Champions. It's that he needs to be a part of Night of Champions, despite, you know, not being a champion. Get that man his own belt-hausen made of household items and teeth, now.