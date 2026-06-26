Notable WWE promos in history: CM Punk, The Rock, more

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What is a pro wrestling promo?

Promos are a vital piece of a pro wrestler's repertoire that allows them to connect to the audience via dialogue. Often done inside the ring, sometimes backstage or elsewhere, a promo is a monologue in which the performer attempts to connect to the audience verbally and convey key aspects of their current storyline. The goal is to elicit a response from the crowd, whether it be intentionally negative (known as 'heat') or positive.

The ability to deliver compelling promos is as important as in-ring ability in pro wrestling, with both contributing to a wrestler's connection with the audience.

2026 marks the 15-year anniversary of one of the most acclaimed promos in WWE history delivered on an episode of "Raw" by CM Punk on June 27, 2011. The promo blurred the lines between storyline and legit, unscripted grievances (known as a 'shoot').

Here are other notable promos throughout WWE history.

January 19, 1992: Ric Flair's post-Royal Rumble win promo

Traditionally, Royal Rumble winners earn the right to challenge for a championship at that year's WrestleMania. In 1992, the stakes were higher as the vacant WWE Championship was on the line in the Rumble match.

Flair entered the match third, lasted over 60 minutes, and capped his remarkable performance by winning his first WWE Championship. What followed was a backstage promo widely regarded as an iconic moment because it captured the emotion, legitimacy and historical weight of an already unprecedented night.

"I'm going to tell you all, with a tear in my eye, this is the greatest moment in my life." The line marked the emotional peak of his career, reflecting a man who had just climbed to the top of the company.

June 23, 1996: The birth of Austin 3:16

The Austin 3:16 promo is one of the most important moments in WWE history because it launched Stone Cold Steve Austin into superstardom and instantly transformed him into the anti‑hero who shifted the tone of the company.

The promo came after Austin defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts to win the 1996 King of the Ring tournament. After the promo, Austin 3:16 shirts and signs filled arenas, and a star was born. Austin went on to become one of the greatest WWE superstars.

The famous "Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass" line was a response to Roberts incorporating Biblical preaching into his character.

The promo became so legendary that it's celebrated every March 16: 3:16 Day.

July 25, 1999: Triple H, the Game interview

This promo, a backstage interview segment with Jim Ross, was a major turning point in Triple H's career. Though he thrived alongside Shawn Michaels as part of D-Generation X and its boundary-pushing, comedic antics, this promo showcased a far more serious side of his character.

"You guys talk about being students of the game -- I am the f***ing game!" Triple H would be referred to as "The Game" for the rest of his career.

Beyond the intensity and the delivery of the promo, it came at an important time. Later that year, the company's top star, Steve Austin, was written off television because of a neck injury. The Rock ascended as the top babyface (hero), and the WWE needed another true main event heel (villain) talent. Triple H was that and more.

Feb. 18, 2002: The Rock challenges Hollywood Hulk Hogan to a WrestleMania match

The Rock and Hogan -- two pillars of their respective eras -- met in the middle of the ring on this episode of "Raw." The promo segment centered on The Rock challenging Hogan to a match at WrestleMania -- a match many never thought they'd see.

"You talk about headlining, main eventing WrestleMania after WrestleMania after WrestleMania. Well, Hulk Hogan, The Rock says, how do you feel about headlining one more WrestleMania with The Rock?" The Rock's challenge resulted in an eruption of the Chicago fans, who began to chant for The Rock and Hogan.

The promo led to a match that is widely regarded as one of the most memorable in WrestleMania history as the two icons collided at WrestleMania X8.

June 12, 2005: Paul Heyman addresses the WWE superstars

Heyman's ECW officially closed its doors in 2001. The popular promotion was known for its risky storylines and high-octane violence. ECW's cult following would be rewarded four years later with a return PLE -- One Night Stand 2005. While under the WWE umbrella this time, the show emanated from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City -- one of the homes of ECW.

That scene set the stage for one of the most renowned talkers in the pro wrestling business, Heyman, to deliver a "shoot" style promo on the WWE roster in attendance.

Heyman's promo captured what ECW One Night Stand meant -- passion, rebellion and us vs. the world energy. He spoke with raw emotion -- this wasn't a storyline promo; this became a warning to the WWE wrestlers, and Heyman reminded them why ECW mattered.

Aug. 15, 2005: Shawn Michaels in Canada

Michaels is not well-liked in Canada, particularly in Montreal. This stems from the Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series, during which Vince McMahon, Michaels and others orchestrated the abrupt conclusion of Canada's own Bret Hart's championship match, resulting in the title being awarded to Michaels. Hart did not want to drop the title in his home country ahead of his departure from the company, so McMahon decided for him.

Fast-forward to 2005 on the road to SummerSlam and "Raw" made a stop in Montreal. It was the perfect opportunity for Michaels to deliver a heel performance for the ages.

He laughed as the crowd berated him with boos, mocked the tension of the Montreal Screwjob and even teased Hart's return by playing his entrance music. "Got your hopes up just a little bit, didn't I?"

Michaels then transitioned to his SummerSlam opponent, Hulk Hogan. Michaels repeated the same troll with Hogan's theme, showing how sharp and petty his heel work could be. This promo set the tone for the SummerSlam "Legend vs. Icon" match, shifting seamlessly into mocking Hogan's persona just as he mocked Hart.

March 4, 2013: The Rock and John Cena trade words ahead of their WrestleMania 29 rematch

The Rock and Cena's March 4, 2013, promo segment ahead of their WrestleMania 29 rematch was memorable for its intense and personal tone. Cena framed the match as redemption for his WrestleMania 28 loss, calling it the biggest failure of his career, which elevated the rematch into a battle for legacy, not just the WWE Championship.

Unlike their earlier exchanges filled with jokes and insults, this confrontation was intense, focused and emotional, with both men speaking like they had something to prove. The Rock emphasized that he had already beaten Cena once and knew he could do it again. It effectively raised the stakes and set the tone for their highly anticipated rematch.

June 17, 2013: Mark Henry fools the audience with a fake retirement speech

In professional wrestling, a "swerve" is a plot twist designed to shock the audience. Henry's fake retirement speech on this episode of "Raw" was delivered with such genuine emotion that it fooled viewers.

Henry delivered a heartfelt promo with tears in his eyes, ran through some career highlights and thanked his wife and two kids. He had the crowd hooked as he formally announced his retirement from in-ring action. It was a ruse.

As John Cena, who was also in the ring, hugged Henry after the promo, Henry quickly snatched up and delivered his patented World's Strongest Slam. He shouted, "You think it's that easy? I got a lot left in the tank!"

The moment served as a powerful statement, reestablishing Henry as a dangerous, dominant heel heading into his WWE championship feud with Cena.