Most memorable SummerSlam main events in WWE history

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SummerSlam has been a WWE staple event since 1988. Some of WWE's most iconic matches have occurred at SummerSlam, including Bret Hart vs. his brother, Owen, in a classic steel cage match (1994), the first TLC match (2000), Shawn Michaels' in-ring return against Triple H (2002) and CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar (2013).

However, those matches weren't slotted as the main events.

As we count down to the 39th annual SummerSlam on Saturday and Sunday, we examine some of the most memorable main-event matches in the history of WWE's "biggest party of the summer."

1988 | The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan & 'Macho Man' Randy Savage) vs. The Mega Bucks (Andre the Giant & Ted DiBiase)

The first-ever SummerSlam main event was a historic clash that perfectly captured this era in the WWE. With Hogan and Savage as the company's top babyfaces, their alliance had a super team feel, especially given their chemistry and a growing tension that would culminate in the duo's 1989 breakup.

On the other side, Andre the Giant and DiBiase stood as top heels. Jesse Ventura also served as the special guest referee, giving the match the aura of an all-timer.

The finish saw Savage's then-wife Miss Elizabeth climb onto the apron as a distraction to the heel duo, shifting the momentum in favor of Hogan and Savage. They capitalized, with Hogan hitting his signature leg drop on DiBiase, and although the heel-aligned Ventura hesitated to count the pin, Savage forced Ventura's hand down for the win. The match had everything: good vs. evil, huge personalities, crowd energy and a finish that made fans feel part of something truly special.

1992 | The British Bulldog vs. Bret Hart

The 1992 SummerSlam event was the first premium live event held outside of North America at London's Wembley Stadium.

Hometown hero British Bulldog challenged his brother-in-law, Bret Hart, for the Intercontinental Championship in a main event that is widely considered among the greatest in SummerSlam history.

The match built to a dramatic crescendo, with Hart trying to outwrestle Bulldog at every turn. Bulldog countered Hart's sunset flip attempt and dropped down to hold Hart's legs for the three‑count, winning the match and the championship. The finish cemented Bulldog's legacy and remains one of SummerSlam's most iconic moments.

2002 | Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock

Lesnar had a huge year in 2002. He debuted on the main roster in March, won the King of the Ring tournament in June and found himself in the WWE Championship main event at SummerSlam with one of the titans of the business, The Rock.

The bout was a "passing of the torch" moment as the WWE transitioned from the ultra-popular "Attitude Era" to a fresh, new era, later coined "Ruthless Aggression."

The finish of the match saw The Rock attempt a Rock Bottom, but Lesnar countered and delivered a picture-perfect F‑5 for the win. The heavily pro‑Lesnar crowd booed The Rock throughout the night, signaling the audience's readiness for a character change.

2006 | Edge vs. John Cena

Few rivalries were as career-defining as Edge and Cena's feud. The rivalry began in January 2006, when Edge became the first WWE wrestler to cash in a Money in the Bank contract. He did so against Cena, who had just won an Elimination Chamber match at New Year's Revolution.

By the time SummerSlam rolled around, Edge was in the middle of his second reign as WWE champion. This main event wasn't just an important chapter in the rivalry; it cemented Edge as a main-event heel.

Edge retained the WWE Championship in an excellent effort aided by Lita, who provided Edge with the brass knuckles he used to knock out Cena, preserving Edge's reign and escalating their conflict in villainous fashion.

2008 | The Undertaker vs. Edge (Hell in a Cell)

This was the first Hell in a Cell match in SummerSlam history -- the second will take place this weekend -- and served as the final chapter of a yearlong Undertaker-Edge feud on "SmackDown."

The match showcased Undertaker at his most punishing. He delivered chaotic spots with tables, chairs, ladders and even steel steps. The Undertaker defeated Edge, then choke-slammed him through the ring "to hell" as fire erupted, creating one of the most dramatic visuals in SummerSlam history. The performance reinforced Undertaker's dominance in Hell in a Cell matches.

2013 | Daniel Bryan vs. John Cena

Heading into this main event, Cena was given the chance to handpick his opponent and chose Bryan, whose star was rising as he rode a wave of fan support known as the "Yes Movement."

After a back‑and‑forth bout, Bryan cleanly pinned Cena after hitting his running knee. The celebration was cut short minutes later when guest referee Triple H turned heel, betrayed Bryan by way of a Pedigree and allowed Randy Orton to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship.

The moment planted the seeds for Bryan's legendary WrestleMania XXX triumph and remains one of the most defining turning points of the decade.

2022 | Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Reigns and Lesnar have wrestled each other multiple times, but only a few matches have reached the heights of this Last Man Standing main event.

The wild and chaotic match saw tables destroyed (including a Lesnar F-5 to Paul Heyman), chairs smashed, steel steps used and a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt teased by Austin Theory. None of that stood out as much as when Lesnar hopped on the tractor he entered the match on and lifted an entire section of the ring off the ground, causing Reigns to tumble out of the ring.

That led to interference from The Usos on Reigns' behalf. The trio buried Lesnar beneath a pile of broken tables and chairs to secure the win.

2025 | CM Punk vs. Gunther

This was a clash between two generational opposites: the antihero veteran CM Punk and the dominant modern powerhouse Gunther. The match delivered a mix of drama, physicality and storytelling, with Punk ultimately defeating Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, his moment was cut short when a returning Seth Rollins walked out on crutches holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins dropped the crutches and attacked an exhausted Punk to cash in his contract. He pinned Punk to become the new champ in what was dubbed the "Ruse of the Century."

2025 | Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

At WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, Cena, fresh off a polarizing heel turn, captured his record-setting 17th World Championship, ending Rhodes' yearlong title reign.

The rematch, contested under street fight rules with weapons allowed and no disqualifications on Night 2 of SummerSlam, was far more brutal than the WrestleMania encounter. Rhodes delivered a Cody Cutter through a table, followed by a final Cross Rhodes to secure the victory. The finish concluded Rhodes' redemption story by avenging his WrestleMania loss and reclaiming the company's top prize.

Yet the night wasn't over. Brock Lesnar made a shocking return, interrupting Cena's farewell to hit him with an F‑5, setting the stage for their match at Wrestlepalooza.