          WWE SummerSlam 2026: Where to watch, time, date, matches

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          Joe Tessitore reveals Saturday's SummerSlam card on 'Get Up' (1:08)

          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 27, 2026, 07:40 PM

          The 39th annual WWE SummerSlam will unfold this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It will mark the first premium live event in Minneapolis since TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs in 2019 and will be the first time WWE hosts a stadium event in the city.

          A full slate of hard-hitting matchups highlights the two-night event, including world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns once again clashing with his archnemesis Seth Rollins and newly crowned undisputed WWE champion CM Punk defending his title against Cody Rhodes.

          Here are key facts about the premium live event:

          When is SummerSlam?

          WWE SummerSlam will take place Saturday and Sunday, with coverage beginning both evenings at 3 p.m. ET.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Saturday

          • 3 p.m.: "Countdown to SummerSlam" on ESPN and in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

          • 6 p.m.: Main event coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

          • 10 p.m.: Post-show coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

          Sunday

          • 3 p.m.: "Countdown to SummerSlam" on ESPN and in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

          • 6 p.m.: Main event coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

          • 10 p.m.: Post-show coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

          How can fans watch?

          Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub.

          Fight card

          Saturday

          • Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

          • Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

          • Hell in a Cell match: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

          • Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

          • Six-man tag team match: LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu and The Usos

          • Six-woman tag team match: The Bella Twins and Paige vs. Fatal Influence

          Sunday

          • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

          • Interim WWE women's championship ladder match: Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. TBD

          • Men's Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

          • Men's United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

          • Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

          • Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 contender's match: Finn Bálor vs. Sami Zayn

          (c) = defending champion

          How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.