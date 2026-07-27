WWE SummerSlam 2026: Where to watch, time, date, matches

Joe Tessitore reveals Saturday's SummerSlam card on 'Get Up' (1:08)

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The 39th annual WWE SummerSlam will unfold this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It will mark the first premium live event in Minneapolis since TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs in 2019 and will be the first time WWE hosts a stadium event in the city.

A full slate of hard-hitting matchups highlights the two-night event, including world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns once again clashing with his archnemesis Seth Rollins and newly crowned undisputed WWE champion CM Punk defending his title against Cody Rhodes.

Here are key facts about the premium live event:

When is SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam will take place Saturday and Sunday, with coverage beginning both evenings at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Saturday

3 p.m.: "Countdown to SummerSlam" on ESPN and in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

6 p.m.: Main event coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

10 p.m.: Post-show coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

Sunday

3 p.m.: "Countdown to SummerSlam" on ESPN and in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

6 p.m.: Main event coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

10 p.m.: Post-show coverage begins in the ESPN App (Unlimited plan)

How can fans watch?

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the official streaming hub.

Fight card

Saturday

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Hell in a Cell match: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Six-man tag team match: LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu and The Usos

Six-woman tag team match: The Bella Twins and Paige vs. Fatal Influence

Sunday

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Interim WWE women's championship ladder match: Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. TBD

Men's Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

Men's United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 contender's match: Finn Bálor vs. Sami Zayn

(c) = defending champion

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WWE hub page for the latest news, schedule, wrestler profiles and more.