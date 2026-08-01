WWE SummerSlam Night 1: Live results and analysis

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WWE returns to Minnesota this weekend to host its annual two-night SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Saturday's Night 1 action (ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m. ET) will be headlined by a world title match between two of the promotion's biggest stars, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, who will clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The second title match of the card will be for Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship, as she puts the belt on the line against Iyo Sky.

Also on the card, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar settle their rivalry in a Hell in a Cell match, and two six-participant tag team matches will take place. The Bella Twins and Paige square off with Fatal Influence, and The Usos and Jacob Fatu go head-to-head with LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys.

Follow along as ESPN breaks down all the action from Night 1 of SummerSlam.