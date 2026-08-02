WWE SummerSlam Night 2: Live results and analysis

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Following Night 1, WWE's SummerSlam action continues Sunday as the promotion hosts Night 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m. ET).

In the main event, former faction members turned rivals Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will duel for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns and Rollins were members of The Shield early in their WWE careers, before Rollins turned on Reigns.

Reigns vs. Rollins is just one of three championship bouts on this card, as Penta looks to defend the Intercontinental title against Chad Gable, and Trick Williams puts the United States Championship belt on the line against Baron Corbin.

Also on the card, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor will battle for the right to be next in line to challenge for the Undisputed Championship, and five women will square off in a ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship.

Follow along as we break down all the action from Night 2 of SummerSlam.