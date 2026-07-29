WWE SummerSlam 2026: Key stats and notes for every match

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The 39th annual SummerSlam is set for Saturday and Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, marking the second time the city has welcomed the WWE's two-night premium live event. The first occurred in 1999, a show in which Mankind claimed his third and final WWE Championship.

This year's card (ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m. ET both days; "Countdown" shows at 3 p.m. on ESPN) is overflowing with main-event-caliber matches. Among them are World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns reigniting his rivalry with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes challenging CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Iyo Sky battling women's world champion Liv Morgan, and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match.

Lesnar, Tiffany Stratton and Chad Gable will be performing in the city billed as their hometown.

Let's get up to speed on key stats and notes heading into the biggest party of the summer.

Saturday

CM Punk will go head-to-head with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the SummerSlam Night 1 main event. WWE

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

It's been quite some time since Punk and Rhodes have battled one-on-one. Their last such encounter occurred on the Dec. 29, 2008, edition of "Raw." Rhodes won via count-out. Their only other singles match also was on "Raw," and Punk won that Sept. 22, 2008, match by pinfall.

Since his WWE return in 2023, Rhodes is 3-0 at SummerSlam. In 2023, he defeated Brock Lesnar. In 2024, he retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa. And last year, he defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. Before 2023, he had a 1-2 SummerSlam record.

Punk has lost just one match this year, the World Heavyweight Championship bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42. Before that, Punk recorded four successful defenses of the World Heavyweight title against Bron Breakker, AJ Styles and twice against Finn Bálor. On July 6, he defeated Sami Zayn to become Undisputed WWE champion.

From SummerSlam 2024 through Wrestlepalooza in September 2025, Rhodes had a PLE record of 9-1. Since then, however, he is 1-5, with his only victory coming at WrestleMania 42 in April against Randy Orton.

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky

Morgan has performed twice at SummerSlam, entering both as a champion and, in each instance, retaining her title. In 2022, she defeated Ronda Rousey to keep the SmackDown Women's Championship, and in 2024, she retained the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Sky won her first main roster singles championship at SummerSlam in 2023 and did so in memorable fashion. After Bianca Belair defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to win the WWE Women's Championship, Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and defeated Belair.

Before Sky defeated Morgan to become Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions in June, Morgan had gone more than a year without losing a singles match. Morgan's prior loss to Kairi Sane on the June 16, 2025, edition of "Raw" came on a referee stoppage due to a legitimate shoulder injury.

Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

This will be the WWE's 54th Hell in a Cell match. The first occurred in 1997 at Badd Blood: In Your House, with Shawn Michaels defeating The Undertaker with an assist from the debuting Kane. The most recent Hell in a Cell was in 2024 at Bad Blood, where CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre. This will be the second Hell in a Cell match to take place at SummerSlam. The first, in 2008, saw The Undertaker defeat Edge.

SummerSlam is a significant event for Lesnar. At SummerSlam in 2002, his first year on the roster, Lesnar battled The Rock in the main event and became Undisputed WWE champion for the first time. However, after beginning his career with a 6-2 record at SummerSlam, he has lost four straight, most recently to Cody Rhodes in 2023.

Femi has not lost to anyone but Lesnar since joining the main roster earlier this year. Lesnar eliminated him from the Royal Rumble in January, before losing to Femi at WrestleMania 42 in April. Lesnar won their rematch at Clash in Italy in May.

Lesnar has made two Hell in a Cell appearances, both wins against the originator of this steel-cage format, The Undertaker. Lesnar defeated the "Dead Man" at No Mercy in 2002 and at the Hell in a Cell PLE in 2015. This will be Femi's first match inside the cell.

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Aldis will make his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam, but he is far from inexperienced. Aldis is a former two-time National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion, TNA world heavyweight champion and International Wrestling Grand Prix tag team champion. His second reign as NWA world heavyweight champion came via a victory over Cody Rhodes in 2018.

Gunther has performed in 16 singles PLE matches in WWE and has won 12 of them. This will be his fifth singles bout without a title on the line. The other four instances (against Randy Orton, Pat McAfee, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins) were all wins.

LA Knight, Soko Sikoa & Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Jacob Fatu)

The Usos are undefeated in tag team bouts at SummerSlam. Jimmy is 4-0, and Jey is 5-0. Jey's extra win came in 2025 when he and Roman Reigns defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The only blemish on The Usos' SummerSlam record is a singles loss by Jey to Reigns in 2023.

Sikoa's most recent PLE win came at SummerSlam 2025, where he successfully defended the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu. Since then, the only PLE match he has taken part in was the 2026 Royal Rumble match won by Reigns.

Knight is looking for his third SummerSlam win to remain perfect at the event. In 2023, he won the SummerSlam battle royal. And in 2024, he captured his first title on the main roster, defeating Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Paige will perform at SummerSlam for the first time since 2015. Among her opponents at that event were the Bella Twins. This year, she'll team with them and look to go 3-0 at SummerSlam.

Jayne enters her second WWE main roster PLE, while Henley and Reid will be taking part in their first. In Reid's case, this will be her first WWE PLE, including her time in NXT.

Sunday

Roman Reigns puts the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins in the SummerSlam Night 2 main event on Sunday. WWE

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

This will be the first meeting of Reigns and Rollins since the main event of WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. That match, a triple-threat bout with CM Punk, saw Rollins claim victory and, in the process, secure Paul Heyman as his manager.

Reigns is looking for his sixth consecutive SummerSlam victory. Most recently, he and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the opening match of the 2025 event. Reigns has an overall record of 7-1 at SummerSlam, with his lone loss occurring in 2017 when Brock Lesnar retained the Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way main event featuring Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Rollins has accumulated eight SummerSlam wins. At last year's show, Rollins feigned injury, then interrupted CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship victory over Gunther and successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. It was his second successful cash-in, the first coming at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

The last time Reigns and Rollins battled one-on-one in a televised match was at Royal Rumble in 2022 with the Universal Championship on the line. Rollins entered through the crowd dressed in his gear from his days in The Shield, to The Shield's entrance music. He won the match by disqualification. Reigns' most recent televised singles match win over Rollins was on the May 29, 2017, edition of "Raw."

Interim WWE Women's Championship (ladder match): Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green vs. TBD

This will be the fifth ladder match at SummerSlam (excluding TLC matches). The first occurred in 1995 when Shawn Michaels retained the Intercontinental Championship against Razor Ramon. The most recent was in 2005 (Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero), making this the first standard SummerSlam ladder match in over 20 years.

Flair is seeking her 15th World Championship reign, which would be the third most in WWE history behind John Cena (17) and her father, Ric Flair (16). Charlotte has won a title at SummerSlam on three occasions (2016, 2018 and 2021) and is looking for her seventh overall win at the event, the most within the women's division.

With a win, Women's United States champion Stratton would join Becky Lynch as the only superstars to hold two women's singles titles simultaneously.

Intercontinental Championship: Penta vs. Chad Gable

Since defeating Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship on the March 2 edition of "Raw," Penta has defended the title nine times in televised matches. He has faced 10 opponents, including in a six-person ladder match at WrestleMania 42.

Gable will look to claim his first singles title on the WWE main roster -- and turn his PLE luck around. In the past five-plus years, Gable has claimed just one PLE victory, at WrestleMania 41 in 2025 as El Grande Americano. Before that, his most recent PLE win was in December 2020 at the TLC PLE as part of an eight-man tag match on the preshow.

United States Championship: Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin

Williams is seeking his fourth straight PLE victory. At WrestleMania 42 in April and Backlash in May, he defeated Sami Zayn. In June, he picked up a win over Ricky Saints at Night of Champions to retain the United States Championship.

Corbin, a former United States champion, will be performing in his first WWE main roster PLE match in over three years. His most recent was at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Seth Rollins in seven seconds after being attacked by Brock Lesnar during his entrance.

Corbin will be looking for his first SummerSlam victory. Between 2017 and 2022, he had an 0-4 record, his most recent loss coming against Pat McAfee.

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor

Bálor made history in his first SummerSlam match in 2016. He defeated Seth Rollins to become the first WWE Universal champion. An injury forced him to relinquish the title, but he went on to begin his SummerSlam career with a 3-0 record. However, he is 0-3 since then.

Zayn and Bálor have battled often since their WWE careers began over a decade ago, but it has been a while since they've squared off in a televised singles match. Their last such encounter occurred on the Oct. 15, 2021, episode of "SmackDown," when Bálor defeated Zayn in a King of the Ring semifinal match.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Danhausen