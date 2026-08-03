SummerSlam Night 2 takeaways: Reigns' win ends rivalry with Rollins

Open Extended Reactions

SummerSlam Night 2 presented new champions, a surprise return and a main event between two equally matched rivals Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Roman Reigns put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins to close SummerSlam in a match full of callbacks to their days in The Shield. Reigns emerged as the winner after both competitors used every big move they had. Was this the final chapter of The Shield? Maybe. Reigns finally has a decisive win over Rollins after Rollins has had his number through the years.

The night opened with Gunther and a returning Kevin Owens being added to the Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 contender's match between Finn Bálor and Sami Zayn. Owens' win immediately propels him back into the main event picture on "SmackDown," but also creates ripples throughout the roster.

Also on the card, Chad Gable put what he learned as the Original El Grande Americano to good use in his bout with Penta, as the Minnesota native won the Intercontinental Championship. Joining Gable as a new champion is the returning Baron Corbin, who won the United States Championship for the second time in his WWE career.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the SummerSlam finale.

Roman Reigns could face another familiar foe soon

Roman Reigns beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam Night 2 to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. WWE

From 2020 to 2024, Reigns held the WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days, but Rollins was the blemish in his title run. The Shield was one of the most dominant factions of its time, but Rollins betrayed Reigns with a steel chair shot to the back. Since then, for every accomplishment in Reigns' career, Rollins has always been a thorn in his side.

In the lead-up to this match, Rollins got under Reigns' skin like only he could, pushing the world heavyweight champ to the point of desperation to prove he was the better wrestler. After a grueling match, Reigns is still the champion.

The feud with Rollins appears to be over for now, as Rollins tapped fists with Reigns after the match as a callback to The Shield. Could Solo Sikoa, who beat The Bloodline on Night 1, be in the hunt for a championship match?

The biggest threat to Reigns is the 2026 King of the Ring, Oba Femi, who defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell on Night 1. Reigns vs. Femi is the biggest possible match on "Raw," and the only question is how long before the two wrestle each other.

Rollins' future is murky. He has closed his rivalries with Reigns and Bron Breakker in recent months. After losing this most recent challenge, it could be a while before he's challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship again.

Kevin Owens returns

play 0:36 Kevin Owens marks his return with a win at SummerSlam

Owens is back after 17 months, making a surprise return by being inserted into the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's match. In what was a frantic match that involved Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn and Gunther, Owens began the match with momentum and ended it with a pinfall over his friend Zayn.

The No. 1 Contender's match was initially a one-on-one affair, before "SmackDown" general manager Nick Aldis added Owens and Gunther. Zayn has been vocal about conspiracies interfering with his championship ambitions, and will likely have grievances with Aldis for adding two surprise competitors.

For Owens, his path takes him straight to CM Punk, who retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on Saturday. Owens and Punk have never wrestled each other in WWE, making this a first-time feud between two men who are known for their skills on the microphone. WWE fans will be eager to hear these two verbally spar over the next few weeks as Punk and Owens exchanged words before the 2025 Royal Rumble.

For Gunther and Bálor, they're both looking for ways to get back in the championship hunt, but will have to wait a little longer. The returns of Owens and Randy Orton have reshaped the look of "SmackDown" in the short term.

Chad Gable's journey is complete

play 0:51 Chad Gable defeats Penta by submission to win the Intercontinental Championship

Gable's yearlong character excursion as Original El Grande Americano began in 2025 because he couldn't beat Penta and wanted to learn the ways of lucha libre. While Gable is no longer wrestling as the Original El Grande Americano -- losing a Mask vs. Mask match to the other El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) in May -- it was time for him to return to "Raw" and compete as himself once again. His journey would not be complete until he could defeat Penta, now the Intercontinental champion.

Gable put everything together to block or counter Penta's signature moves, and to wear down the champion before cinching in the Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Gable won his first WWE singles championship after many failed chances.

With Gable turning over a new leaf, there are many challengers ahead. For one, this might not be the end between Gable and Penta, as it will now be Penta's turn to catch up to Gable. Regardless, "Raw" on Monday will help shed some light on which challengers step up to Gable.