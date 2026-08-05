Bianca Belair, Montez Ford announce birth of first child together

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford just welcomed a potential future WWE superstar into the world.

On Tuesday, Belair announced the birth of Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford -- she and Ford's first child together.

Ford also joked on Belair's announcement with a quote tweet saying: "This had better not be 'Ken's Baby,'" referring to his government name, Kenneth Crawford.

Welcome to the world

Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford pic.twitter.com/RXy9Fb4QTz — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 4, 2026

During a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 42 in April, Belair revealed her pregnancy after donning a dress covering her front in royal blue glittery roses.

"You know you can't have WrestleMania without a few surprises now, right? So John [Cena], I think we need to add one more to the attendance list," Belair said as she unveiled her baby bump to the audience.

Belair and Ford met in 2016 while in training for the WWE, according to People. She confirmed on the talk show "Sherri" that she made a move on Ford first.

The couple eventually got engaged in 2017 at an airport parking lot and wed in 2018 in Las Vegas.

Ford is also the father of two children from a previous relationship -- son Liam and daughter Morgan.