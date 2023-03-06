Battlehawks WR Austin Proehl talks about playing in the XFL with his dad Ricky, as his receivers coach. (2:19)

Austin Proehl: Playing in XFL with dad at coach is special (2:19)

From last minute touchdowns to break out stars, Week 3 of the XFL had it all.

Saturday night kicked off the weekend slate with some late drama as the Seattle Sea Dragons rallied past the Vegas Vipers to move to 1-2 on the season. With just 1:12 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Sea Dragons' quarterback Ben DiNucci found Josh Gordon for a 65-yard touchdown to cap off a comeback win for Seattle. The touchdown reception was Gordon's second of the game and third of the season as he continues to be one of the league's best offensive weapons.

The DC Defenders were the first team to notch three wins this season while the Arlington Renegades outlasted the Orlando Guardians, 10-9, in a defensive struggle.

In the final game of the week's action, the Houston Roughnecks marched to 3-0 behind three touchdown passes in the first half by Brandon Silvers. Houston racked up 378 total yards on offense in a 22-13 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas.

Here are all this week's highlights.

All XFL games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and are available on the ESPN family of networks (ABC, ESPN and FX).

This weekend's games

The DiNucci-Gordon connection was once again on display this weekend. The pair connected for two scores, including the last-minute touchdown that sealed the win for the Sea Dragons. Gordon finished with two touchdowns and 118 yards receiving while DiNucci threw for 377 yards and four scores in the win.

In a battle of winless teams, the Sea Dragons notched their first win of the season thanks to Gordon's late 65-yard touchdown but his footwork on his first touchdown helped get Seattle back in the game.

play 0:28 Josh Gordon keeps feet in bounds on TD catch Josh Gordon is able to keep his feet in bounds for the impressive touchdown catch.

Vegas fell to 0-3 with the loss.

The Defenders were able to survive four touchdown passes from Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron to move to 3-0 on the season and take a commanding lead in the XFL North division by winning the battle of undefeateds. Both Jordan Ta'amu and D'Eriq King threw touchdowns in the win while the defense recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six and four sacks.

Ta'amu also added another touchdown on the ground.

DC will try to remain undefeated next week when winless Vegas travels to town.

A fourth-quarter Paxton Lynch touchdown run broke what was a 3-3 defensive battle and looked to be the difference maker before the Renegades went to work. Despite only totaling 178 yards of offense, Arlington was able to rally for the win on a Kyle Sloter 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns late in the fourth quarter.

The Renegades moved to 2-1 with the win while the Guardians remain winless this season. Lynch finished the game with 219 yards passing with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also led Orlando with 43 yards rushing. Both teams were held to under 100 yards rushing.

The XFL welcomed a battle of Texas teams on Sunday night, and it looked as though it'd be a high-scoring affair early on. The Roughnecks used three first half touchdown passes to take a commanding 22-7 lead at halftime. It was a goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for Houston, however.

OUR DEFENSE IS ON LOCK 🔒 pic.twitter.com/vdG0loYX9J — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) March 6, 2023

The San Antonio defense held Houston scoreless in the second half, but the offense couldn't get over the hump. The Brahmas fall to 1-2 with the loss while the Roughnecks are one of two undefeated teams left in the league. Jontre Kirklin finished with 77 yards receiving with two touchdowns in the win.

Best plays

Big-throw Ben Pt. 2

Game-winners definitely qualify for the best plays section.

The "Beer Snake" is freed

play 1:45 XFL fans build impressive cup snake XFL fans taking in Battlehawks vs. Defenders show off an impressive cup snake that spans the length of the stadium section.

After much deliberation, we're happy to report that "Beer Snakes" are officially allowed at Defenders games.

Setting the tone

An early pick-six is a good way to stay undefeated.

Racking up the turnovers

The Arlington defense continues to prove why it's one of the best units in the league.

Truck season

Paxton Lynch wasn't afraid of contact on his first XFL touchdown run for Orlando.

Magical hands

Jontre Kirklin may have had two touchdowns in the Roughnecks win, but this will likely be the catch he remembers.

Top tweets

Rock approved

It's never a bad idea to pay tribute to the boss.

Helluva game going on right now on FX & @ESPN+ 🔥

Battle of the undefeated!

And yes, that was a People's Elbow touchdown celebration 💪🏾😂👏🏾

It's a party it's a party in the XFL!! https://t.co/cvL7goYiZj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 5, 2023

That's my receiver

It's easy to tell who Ben DiNucci's favorite target will be this season.

Two words.



Josh. Gordon.



WHAT A GAME !!!!!!!! — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) March 5, 2023

Saturday shade

The XFL is officially in mid-season form with the trash talking.

The house doesn't always win 🎲 Walking out of Vegas with the W #XFL2023 | #BreatheFire pic.twitter.com/SkRUX6iTap — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) March 5, 2023

That 3-0 feeling

Sometimes you just have to dance.

Quotes of the week

Let us know how you really feel, Mr. McCarron.

St Louis Battlehawks QB AJ McCarron frustrated with today's officiating #XFL#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/mOkzSOcLZa — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) March 5, 2023

"Mossed him"

Philadelphia Eagles' CB Darius Slay was checking out the Roughnecks vs. Brahmas game and gave his breakdown of the action.