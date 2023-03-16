The XFL has fully reinstated Orlando Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady after an investigation determined that "allegations of impropriety were unsubstantiated," the league announced Wednesday night.

The Guardians released Dormady on March 2 in part because they believed he had leaked some of their offensive plays to other teams in the league. The following day, the XFL reversed the roster move, placed him on their Office of the President's reserve list and hired an outside law firm to investigate the circumstances. According to the league, the law firm could find no corroboration of the initial allegation and determined "there is no basis for disciplinary action" against him.

Dormady has appeared in one game for the Guardians this season, completing 12 of 18 passes for 142 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Guardians next play Saturday night at the Vegas Vipers.