Transfer Talk: Roma eye free agents Hummels, Manolas

The transfer deadline may have passed across Europe's top five leagues but there is still business to be done this summer. And, with only four months until the January window opens, the rumour mill keeps on turning! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest, and you can check out our list of all the major done deals.

TOP STORY: Roma close in on Hummels, Manolas

AS Roma are getting closer to signing Mats Hummels and could also bring in fellow free agent centre-back Kostas Manolas, according to Sky Sports Italia.

There have already been changes at the heart of Roma's defence, with Mario Hermoso coming in and Chris Smalling departing to join Saudi Arabian club Al Fayha. Smalling leaving has resulted in the Serie A club accelerating their efforts to bring in Hummels, and an agreement is now at an advanced stage. The final details are yet to be decided on Hummels' potential contract, but it is expected to be just a 12-month deal.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since his Borussia Dortmund contract expired this summer after he played a key role in the Bundesliga side reaching the Champions League final -- notably scoring against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Manolas has a famous Champions League goal of his own and could join Hummels at Roma, where the Greece international has already played 206 times. The 33-year-old last represented Salernitana and has also played for Napoli, Olympiacos and Sharjah since leaving Roma in the summer of 2019. There have been contacts about his return to the Giallorossi, who are willing to offer him a one-year contract for €500,000.

Free agent Mats Hummels is reportedly on the verge of a move to Roma. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are continuing to look at a number of soon-to-be free agents and Devyne Rensch is among those being monitored ahead of 2025, reports Calciomercato, with the full-back's Ajax Amsterdam contract currently set to expire at the end of the season. Inter would be especially keen on the 21-year-old as Matteo Darmian could move on, Tajon Buchanan is likely to be used on the left and Denzel Dumfries may also depart.

- Jordan Veretout will sign a two-year contract with Lyon on Wednesday so the midfielder can be included in their Europa League squad, reports L'Equipe, with the 31-year-old accepting a wage decrease of around a third compared to what he earned at Marseille. The transfer will be worth €4m plus €1m if Lyon qualify for the Champions League and another €1m if they win Ligue 1.

- AC Milan are showing an interest in Cesena midfielder Tommaso Berti, according to Calciomercato, with the 20-year-old currently impressing in Serie B.

- Former Chelsea and Manchester United star Juan Mata has been linked with a move to A-League side the Western Sydney Wanderers. The Sydney Morning Herald says that the 36-year-old free agent, who left J1 League club Vissel Kobe in January, has been offered to both the Wanderers and Sydney FC.

- Hakim Ziyech wants to leave Galatasaray and is negotiations with various Qatar Stars League clubs, reports Foot Mercato. Galatasaray will agree to release the 31-year-old from his contract once a total agreement has been reached and a resolution is expected soon.

- Kasimpasa are close to completing a deal for Fiorentina winger Josip Brekalo on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, reports Sky Sports Italia, which adds that the 26-year-old is in negotiations with the Turkish Super Lig club and ready to make the move. His teammate Antonín Barák could also join Kasimpasa on loan with the view to make the move permanent further down the track.