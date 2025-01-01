Customise ESPN
Talking points: Can you write off Real Madrid? Any way back for Villa?
Three goals are surely enough to see Arsenal through to the semis, right? ESPN's writers tackle that, and some of the other most burning Champions League questions.
Barça quietly building one of the greatest UCL campaigns ever
Lewandowski notched his 40th goal, Raphinha has Messi-like stats, and Yamal is the best player in the world. Dortmund were blown away Wednesday by a team that is beginning to look era-defining.
- Mbappé lawyers have court seize €55m from PSG
- South America proposes 64-team 2030 World Cup
- Nike, Atlético extend kit partnership to 2035
- Messi's 'greatness' guides Miami into CCC semis
- Raphinha apologizes to Cubarsi for stolen goal
Højlund: Europa League not a 'rescue'; Man United 'early' in rebuild
Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund said he does not like the narrative that a Europa League triumph would "rescue" the club's difficult season.
Ex-Man Utd's Matic calls Onana 'one of the worst keepers in history'
WATCH THE NBA ON ESPN AFRICA
Final NBA rookie rankings: Who wins the tight race for our ROY?
Twenty rookies stood out this season, and Jeremy Woo ranks them all, including a surprise pick at No. 1.
Transfer rumors, news: Cristiano Ronaldo to get two-year Al Nassr deal
Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have offered 40-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo a new two-year contract. Transfer Talk has the latest news, gossip and rumors.
Does a two-year extension at Liverpool make sense for Salah & Van Dijk?
African basketball looks for next face after Dikembe Mutombo
There's no way to replace the legendary African humanitarian, but NBA players past and present have potential
Al Ittihad set for BAL playoffs after fourth straight win
Egypt's Al Ittihad maintained their perfect record in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference, beating Mali's Stade Malien 91-68 in Thursday's early tip-off.
How Ray Lewis and a prayer led TJ Maguranyanga to the Commanders
New Washington Commanders signing TJ Maguranyanga was a highly-respected rugby winger, who even played for France's ASM Clermont Auvergne, but watching clips of Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis ignited his NFL dream.
Commanders' Maguranyanga on transferring rugby skills to the NFL
LIVE: The Masters 2025 - Rose takes the lead after stunning front nine
The 2025 Masters tournament has begun, with former champions Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson getting proceedings going.
McIlroy vs. Scheffler: Contrasting styles, but both the clear favourites in Augusta
The Masters isn't match play between two golfers. But given their recent performances, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both figure to be in the mix when Sunday comes around.
Draft intel for all 32 NFL teams: Answering big questions, plus the latest buzz
Our NFL reporters answer questions for every team two weeks out from the draft, and our analysts weigh in with intel on picks and moves.
'He's a smooth talker': The lengths Sean McVay will go to get a recruit to the Rams
McVay has not only built a reputation as a great football mind, but has built a culture that has led to players to want to come to Los Angeles.
Iwobi breaking records, taking names in Fulham resurgence
Alex Iwobi is the first Nigerian to tally 30 goals and 30 assists in the Premier League, and is enjoying his most productive season in England to date when most would have said his best was behind him.
Basketball Africa League
Basketball Africa League 2025 - News, dates, scores, everything you need to know about the BAL
ESPN has everything you need to know about the NBA-affiliated Basketball Africa League (BAL) for 2025, from news to scores to interviews from players across the league.
