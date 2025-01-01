Customise ESPN

Talking points: Can you write off Real Madrid? Any way back for Villa?

Three goals are surely enough to see Arsenal through to the semis, right? ESPN's writers tackle that, and some of the other most burning Champions League questions.

15hMark Ogden, +3 More
Carl Recine/Getty Images

Barça quietly building one of the greatest UCL campaigns ever

Lewandowski notched his 40th goal, Raphinha has Messi-like stats, and Yamal is the best player in the world. Dortmund were blown away Wednesday by a team that is beginning to look era-defining.

19hSam Marsden

NBA

Final NBA rookie rankings: Who wins the tight race for our ROY?

Twenty rookies stood out this season, and Jeremy Woo ranks them all, including a surprise pick at No. 1.

9hJeremy Woo
ESPN Illustration

TRANSFERS

Transfer rumors, news: Cristiano Ronaldo to get two-year Al Nassr deal

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have offered 40-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo a new two-year contract. Transfer Talk has the latest news, gossip and rumors.

2hESPN
Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Does a two-year extension at Liverpool make sense for Salah & Van Dijk?

9h
1:48

Andscape

African basketball looks for next face after Dikembe Mutombo

There's no way to replace the legendary African humanitarian, but NBA players past and present have potential

2hMarc J. Spears
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Al Ittihad set for BAL playoffs after fourth straight win

Egypt's Al Ittihad maintained their perfect record in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference, beating Mali's Stade Malien 91-68 in Thursday's early tip-off.

1hLeonard Solms

How Ray Lewis and a prayer led TJ Maguranyanga to the Commanders

New Washington Commanders signing TJ Maguranyanga was a highly-respected rugby winger, who even played for France's ASM Clermont Auvergne, but watching clips of Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis ignited his NFL dream.

3dLeonard Solms
NFL UK & Ireland

Commanders' Maguranyanga on transferring rugby skills to the NFL

3d
1:43

LIVE: The Masters 2025 - Rose takes the lead after stunning front nine

The 2025 Masters tournament has begun, with former champions Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson getting proceedings going.

44mESPN
Harry How/Getty Images

McIlroy vs. Scheffler: Contrasting styles, but both the clear favourites in Augusta

The Masters isn't match play between two golfers. But given their recent performances, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both figure to be in the mix when Sunday comes around.

21hPaolo Uggetti

Draft intel for all 32 NFL teams: Answering big questions, plus the latest buzz

Our NFL reporters answer questions for every team two weeks out from the draft, and our analysts weigh in with intel on picks and moves.

9hNFL Nation, +2 More
ESPN Illustration

'He's a smooth talker': The lengths Sean McVay will go to get a recruit to the Rams

McVay has not only built a reputation as a great football mind, but has built a culture that has led to players to want to come to Los Angeles.

10hSarah Barshop

Iwobi breaking records, taking names in Fulham resurgence

Alex Iwobi is the first Nigerian to tally 30 goals and 30 assists in the Premier League, and is enjoying his most productive season in England to date when most would have said his best was behind him.

2dEd Dove
Julian Finney/Getty Images

