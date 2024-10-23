The "ESPN FC" crew laud Vinicius Junior after his hat trick inspires Real Madrid to a 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund having trailed 2-0 at halftime. (2:00)

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes is expected to miss Saturday's Clásico against Barcelona after suffering an injury during the team's win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is in a race to be fit for the game, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Rodrygo was forced to leave the pitch in the 85th minute of Madrid's 5-2 comeback victory after sustaining a thigh injury, and a source told ESPN that the Brazil international will undergo further tests Thursday to determine the extent of the damage.

Courtois is a also major doubt for the clash between LaLiga's top two after sustaining a recurrence of the adductor injury that has already sidelined him this season, the club confirmed on Wednesday

"Following tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an adductor injury in his left leg. His progress will be monitored," the club said in a statement

The 32-year-old played the full game against Dortmund but was diagnosed with the injury by the club in a statement released Wednesday.

Madrid host Barcelona at the Bernabéu on Saturday (live on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET).