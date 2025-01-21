Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea want Vlahovic, Veiga swap with Juve

Mario Melchiot reacts to Chelsea's 3-1 win over Wolves to snap a five-game winless streak in the Premier League. (1:11)

Chelsea are looking to land Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they can include defender Renato Veiga in the deal, while Barcelona have added Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala to their shortlist amid plans to make a marquee signing in the summer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Barcelona to scout Leverkusen's Tah, Wirtz

- Sources: Man United looking to add a left-back this month

- Sources: Milan eye Félix and Man United pair as Rashford alternative

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be on his way to the Premier League. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea are looking to land Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they can include defender Renato Veiga in the deal, says The Times. Vlahovic, 24, has been linked with a move for months, with Arsenal also reported to be interested. The Serbia international has a contract until 2026 but hasn't settled in Turin and could move on for around €60m, with Portugal defender Veiga, 21, possibly set to be used as a makeweight by Chelsea to reduce the overall fee.

- Barcelona have added Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala to their summer shortlist, reports Sport. It is reported that manager Hansi Flick believes the 21-year-old Germany international would be a strong addition to his side, as the Blaugrana draw up plans to make a marquee signing in the summer. Musiala's deal at the Allianz Arena is set to expire in 2026, but recent reports have indicated that the Bundesliga club are in talks over a contract extension.

- Al Hilal are seriously interested in Mohamed Salah and are monitoring the winger's situation at Liverpool, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the Saudi Arabian club is ready to act if Salah leaves Anfield as a free agent in the summer. The 32-year-old isn't a topic of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

- Omar Marmoush will complete a medical today ahead of his move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City, as reported by Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the forward's contract will run until 2030 with the announcement planned to come on Thursday. The deal will be worth a guaranteed €75m with €5m in add-ons, and the 25-year-old will earn a net value of around €10m yearly.

- Bayern Munich and left-back Alphonso Davies are set to proceed with a new deal soon, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. This comes after a long speculation about the 24-year-old's future, as his deal has been scheduled to end in the summer and there has been plenty of interest in the Canada international from Real Madrid.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Manchester City have completed the €35m signing of 19-year-old defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. Read

- Australia international defender Alanna Kennedy has signed for NWSL side Angel City from Manchester City. Read

- Aston Villa have announced the €7m signing of right-back Andrés García from Levante.

- Bayern Munich have signed Hoffenheim's Tom Bischof on a four-year contract and he will join on a free transfer in the summer.

- Argentina right-back Gonzalo Montiel has returned to his first club River Plate from Sevilla and has signed a contract until 2028.

- Brazilian club Fortaleza have signed former PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal defender David Luiz. The 37-year-old joins Fortaleza as a free agent after his contract with Flamengo expired last month.

- Chicago Fire have signed winger Jonathan Bamba from Celta Vigo as a Designated Player.

- San Diego FC have signed USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre on a 12-month loan from Celta Vigo.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN Senior Writer Gab Marcotti looks at what the future holds for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Juventus and is unlikely to extend his deal. Partly because he is by far the club's highest-paid player, partly because Juventus -- who registered losses of €322.9m (£272.4m) over the past two season - have been actively working to balance the books. It's a very different situation to when they signed him for €70m (rising to €80m with bonuses) in June 2022 and he was seen as the last piece of the puzzle. Complicating matters for the Bianconeri -- and giving them urgency to move him on -- is his contract structure, which saw his salary balloon from €7m net (around €250,000 in weekly gross terms) to €12m (approximately €400,000 in weekly gross terms) this season. Shifting him would bring substantial savings, in addition to a transfer fee. Vlahovic, 24, is a rare player: a tall, strong, athletic and technically gifted target man who is just entering the prime of his career. In four seasons at Juventus he has scored 53 goals in 124 games, despite playing under four different managers during a difficult period for the club. You imagine he would need to take a pay cut to join Chelsea, Arsenal (or any other club) but that's doable, in exchange for bonuses and a long-term deal. Juventus would presumably be looking for a fee in the €60m range, considering his value on their books is around €20m. They would also need to find a replacement as the long-term injury to their other striker, Arek Milik, means there are no other recognised centre-forwards on their books.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are leading the race to sign Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu. Dorgu, 20, is also a target of Juventus and Napoli but Lecce are only prepared to listen to offers in the region of €40m. (Corriere Salentino)

- Marseille have been in contact with both clubs over possible moves for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Bayern's Mathys Tel. (L'Equipe)

- Nottingham Forest have submitted a £22m offer to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, who has been in fine form this season. (The Athletic)

- Meanwhile, Brentford are closing in on a deal to sign Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal are keen on a €60m move to sign 20-year-old Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. (Football Transfers)

- Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez will remain at the club despite interest from Manchester United, but the 21-year-old is likely to move during the summer. (Sky Germany)

- Como are in talks with Barcelona to sign centre-back Eric Garcia. Como are prepared to offer €10m to sign the 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Girona. (Calciomercato)

- A verbal agreement has been reached between Atlanta United and Newcastle United over a $12m deal for winger Miguel Almirón. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- Arsenal are in talks with the representatives of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, however it is reported that it would take a "crazy" offer in excess of £80m to sign him this window. (GMS)

- AC Milan have presented their first official offer to sign Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, 34, on a six-month loan. (Sky Italia)

- Santos are negotiating the return of striker Deivid Washington to the club. Washington, 19, joined Chelsea's U21 side from Santos in August 2023 in a €16m transfer, but now Santos want to re-sign Washington on loan until the end of the year as he hasn't played much. (TNT)

- Napoli are closing on a €55m move to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be set to stay at Old Trafford. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Defender Ronald Araújo is expected to sign a new contract with Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Galatasaray striker Viktor Osimhen as an alternative to Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres. (Football Insider)

- Juventus defender Danilo has decided that the next step of his career will be a return to Brazil, with Flamengo the leaders to sign the 33-year-old, while Santos FC have also made an approach. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Fulham and Galatasaray are in the running to sign Emerson Royal as AC Milan look to make space for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, and Everton could also be interested in the Brazilian. (Calciomercato)

- RB Leipzig have offered €30m for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling but the Saints are demanding much more. There will also be competition from Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League clubs. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Napoli have inquired about Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni but currently have other players that are further up their priority list for the position. (Rudy Galetti)

- Monza are trying to convince Luka Jovic to join them, with AC Milan willing to let the striker join them for free. (Nicolo Schira)

- Como are working on a deal to sign striker Breel Embolo from AS Monaco. (Matteo Moretto)