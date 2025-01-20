Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss why Ruben Amorim is struggling to deliver results at Man United after his side's 2-0 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford. (1:59)

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing a left-back in January if they can make room in their budget, sources have told ESPN.

United's finances are tight, but the possible departures of Marcus Rashford and Antony could free up funds. If money becomes available, the club are willing to reinvest in some key areas of the squad, particularly at full-back.

Diogo Dalot, predominantly a right-back, has been pressed into action as a left wing-back in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

United have two natural left-backs in their squad in Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. The Dutch international has been used sparingly by Amorim after spending more than a year out with a knee injury while Shaw is nearing a comeback, but has not featured since early December because of a muscle injury.

According to sources, club recruitment staff have drawn up a list of possible options at left-back including Lecce's Patrick Dorgu. Enquiries have also been made about Wolves' Rayan Aït-Nouri and Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

United have also shown interest in Nuno Mendes at Paris Saint-Germain, but sources have told ESPN he is not considered a viable target in this window.

Sources have told ESPN that United are still having internal discussions about the size of squad Amorim will need for the rest of the campaign.

Victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup means United have got a fourth-round tie against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Feb. 7.

They are seventh in the Europa League table and victory over Rangers at Old Trafford on Thursday would see them take a big step towards a top-eight finish in the league phase and avoid a two-legged play-off to qualify for the round of 16.