Customise ESPN
ESPN Sites
ESPN Apps
NHL playoff watch: Southern-fried contender clash between Panthers, Predators
With both clubs in the playoff mix, the Panthers-Predators game is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. We also run down full playoff projections, the race for the draft lottery and more.
FROZEN FOUR 2022
SATURDAY ON ESPN2
What to watch for as Minnesota State meets Denver for the national title
The Frozen Four final is set. Here's what the Pioneers and Mavericks need to do to win the national title.
Top NHL prospects to watch in the Frozen Four
With nearly 40 draftees playing, a piece of the NHL's future is on display in Boston.
Top Headlines
- Denver rallies to win 9th NCAA men's hockey title
- Matthews scores 2 more, Leafs seal playoff berth
- NHL suspends Islanders forward Cizikas 1 game
- Minnesota State goalie McKay wins Hobey Baker
AWARDS WATCH
NHL Awards Watch: Matthews vs. Shesterkin for MVP
With less than a month remaining, some races remain neck and neck, while others appear all but set. We polled voters for their thoughts.
CUP FINAL MATCHUPS
COMING THIS JUNE TO ABC, ESPN+
2022 Stanley Cup Final hype tiers: Matchups we want to see
As the playoff field crystallizes, here are the potential championship matchups that have us the most excited.
NHL ON ESPN
How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu
Everything you need to know about how to watch the NHL on ESPN networks.
Jack Roslovic
NHL
Jack Roslovic completes hat trick with game-winning goal in OT
The Blue Jackets beat the Red Wings 5-4 on Jack Roslovic's overtime winner.
NHL
MacKinnon's SO goal beat Oilers for Avs' 6th straight win
— Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado's lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
NHL
Chiasson, Demko lead Canucks past Sharks 4-2
Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for his career-high 30th win and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
Avalanche
NHL
MacKinnon shootout goal secures Avalanche win
Nathan MacKinnon gets the shootout score as the Avalanche defeat the Oilers 2-1.
Top Headlines
- Denver rallies to win 9th NCAA men's hockey title
- Matthews scores 2 more, Leafs seal playoff berth
- NHL suspends Islanders forward Cizikas 1 game
- Minnesota State goalie McKay wins Hobey Baker
- Sharks' Wilson leaving GM post after 19 seasons
- OHL suspends GM, coach for online comments
- Sabres' playoff drought hits record 11 seasons
Customise ESPN
Deadline grades for all 32 teams
NHL trade deadline 2022: Grades for all 32 teams
With a flurry of moves on Monday capping off a wild trade season, let's grade how each GM did in total -- and yes, some have much room for improvement.
Generation Crosby
Generation Crosby: What the NHL's young stars learned by watching Sid
Sidney Crosby debuted in the 2005-06 season, when many of today's young stars were still just developing as players. We put No. 87's influence in perspective, with voices from among that group.