NHL playoff watch: Southern-fried contender clash between Panthers, Predators

With both clubs in the playoff mix, the Panthers-Predators game is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. We also run down full playoff projections, the race for the draft lottery and more.

21hTim Kavanagh
    FROZEN FOUR 2022

    SATURDAY ON ESPN2

    What to watch for as Minnesota State meets Denver for the national title

    The Frozen Four final is set. Here's what the Pioneers and Mavericks need to do to win the national title.

    2dESPN
    Top NHL prospects to watch in the Frozen Four

    With nearly 40 draftees playing, a piece of the NHL's future is on display in Boston.

    2dSteve Richards

    How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu

    Everything you need to know about how to watch the NHL on ESPN networks.

    205dESPN
    Jack Roslovic

    Jack Roslovic completes hat trick with game-winning goal in OT

    The Blue Jackets beat the Red Wings 5-4 on Jack Roslovic's overtime winner.

    7h
    0:46

    Avalanche

    MacKinnon shootout goal secures Avalanche win

    Nathan MacKinnon gets the shootout score as the Avalanche defeat the Oilers 2-1.

    4h
    0:48

    Deadline grades for all 32 teams

    • NHL trade deadline 2022: Grades for all 32 teams

      With a flurry of moves on Monday capping off a wild trade season, let's grade how each GM did in total -- and yes, some have much room for improvement.