Every NHL offseason is a chance for front office personnel around the league to bolster their club's on-ice roster in an effort to improve their Stanley Cup chances in the upcoming campaign. This particular offseason included blockbuster trades (some occurring during the Stanley Cup Final), several teams drafting a new No. 1 prospect for their pipeline, and a particularly frenetic free-agency period that included more than 100 players signing and $1 billion spent on July 1 alone.

Some teams aced the offseason test. Other teams ... did not.

Here are the report cards for all 32 NHL teams through the first wave of signings and trades, based on the moves they made, the moves they wanted to make and their needs entering the rest of the summer.