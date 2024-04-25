Greg Wyshynski breaks down all you need to know going into the Stanley Cup playoffs. (2:02)

The storylines to watch for in the Stanley Cup playoffs (2:02)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs are here! The NHL's 32 teams are down to just 16 in the postseason, with the first round well underway.

Will the New York Rangers parlay their success in winning the Presidents' Trophy to a championship -- thus breaking the "curse" of that award?

Can the Vegas Golden Knights repeat, despite starting the postseason as the underdog in their initial series?

Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.

More: Playoff schedule

Megapreview

Lapsed fan's guide

Wyshynski's bracket

Top 50 players

Cup contender comps

First round

Atlantic Division

A1 Florida

Panthers

vs.

WC1 Tampa Bay

Lightning

Regular-season records:

Panthers: 52-24-6, 110 points

Lightning: 45-29-8, 98 points

Leading scorers:

Panthers: Sam Reinhart, 94 points (57 G, 37 A)

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, 144 points (44 G, 100 A)

Consensus pick: Panthers

Schedule: (FLA leads 2-0)

play 0:36 Sergei Bobrovsky makes unbelievable save to deny Lightning Check out this sensational save from Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 2 vs. the Lightning.

Game 1: FLA 3, TB 2 | Recap | Replay

Game 2: FLA 3, TB 2 (OT) | Recap | Replay

Game 3: FLA @ TB | April 25, 7 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 4: FLA @ TB | April 27, 5 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 5: TB @ FLA | April 29* | Preview

Game 6: FLA @ TB | May 1* | Preview

Game 7: TB @ FLA | May 4* | Preview

A2 Boston

Bruins

vs.

A3 Toronto

Maple Leafs

Regular-season records:

Bruins: 47-20-15, 109 points

Maple Leafs: 46-26-10, 102 points

Leading scorers:

Bruins: David Pastrnak, 110 points (47 G, 63 A)

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, 107 points (69 G, 38 A)

Consensus pick: Bruins

Schedule: (BOS leads 2-1)

play 0:27 Brad Marchand immediately reclaims the lead for Boston Brad Marchand gives the Bruins a 3-2 lead late in the third period after the Maple Leafs tied it up.

Game 1: BOS 5, TOR 1 | Recap

Game 2: TOR 3, BOS 2 | Recap | Replay

Game 3: BOS 4, TOR 2 | Recap | Replay

Game 4: BOS @ TOR | April 27, 8 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 5: TOR @ BOS | April 30 | Preview

Game 6: BOS @ TOR | May 2* | Preview

Game 7: TOR @ BOS | May 4* | Preview

Metropolitan Division

M1 New York

Rangers

vs.

WC2 Washington

Capitals

Regular-season records:

Rangers: 55-23-4, 114 points

Capitals: 40-31-11, 91 points

Leading scorers:

Rangers: Artemi Panarin, 120 points (49 G, 71 A)

Capitals: Dylan Strome, 67 points (27 G, 40 A)

Consensus pick: Rangers

Schedule: (NYR leads 2-0)

play 0:46 K'Andre Miller gives Rangers' 4-2 lead with shorty K'Andre Miller rips a shot into the goal and puts the Rangers ahead by two goals after a shorthand score against the Capitals.

Game 1: NYR 4, WSH 1 | Recap | Replay

Game 2: NYR 4, WSH 3 | Recap | Replay

Game 3: NYR @ WSH | April 26, 7 p.m. (TNT) | Preview

Game 4: NYR @ WSH | April 28, 8 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 5: WSH @ NYR | May 1* | Preview

Game 6: NYR @ WSH | May 3* | Preview

Game 7: WSH @ NYR | May 5* | Preview

M2 Carolina

Hurricanes

vs.

M3 New York

Islanders

Regular-season records:

Hurricanes: 52-23-7, 111 points

Islanders: 39-27-16, 94 points

Leading scorers:

Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, 89 points (36 G, 53 A)

Islanders: Mathew Barzal, 80 points (23 G, 57 A)

Consensus pick: Canes

Schedule: (CAR leads 2-0)

play 0:51 Aho and Martinook score 9 seconds apart to give Carolina the lead Sebastian Aho ties the game and Jordan Martinook scores 9 seconds later to give the Hurricanes the lead vs. Islanders.

Game 1: CAR 3, NYI 1 | Recap

Game 2: CAR 5, NYI 3 | Recap | Replay

Game 3: CAR @ NYI | April 25, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) | Preview

Game 4: CAR @ NYI | April 27, 2 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 5: NYI @ CAR | April 30* | Preview

Game 6: CAR @ NYI | May 2* | Preview

Game 7: NYI @ CAR | May 4* | Preview

Central Division

C1 Dallas

Stars

vs.

WC2 Vegas

Golden Knights

Regular-season records:

Stars: 52-21-9, 113 points

Golden Knights: 45-29-8, 98 points

Leading scorers:

Stars: Jason Robertson, 80 points (29 G, 51 A)

Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault, 69 points (42 G, 27 A)

Consensus pick: Stars

Schedule: (VGK leads 1-0)

play 0:45 Mark Stone lights the lamp in return game for Vegas Mark Stone rips a long wrister into the back of the net to give the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead.

Game 1: VGK 4, DAL 3 | Recap | Replay

Game 2: VGK @ DAL | April 24, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) | Preview

Game 3: DAL @ VGK | April 27, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 4: DAL @ VGK | April 29 | Preview

Game 5: VGK @ DAL | May 1* | Preview

Game 6: DAL @ VGK | May 3* | Preview

Game 7: VGK @ DAL | May 5* | Preview

C2 Winnipeg

Jets

vs.

C3 Colorado

Avalanche

Regular-season records:

Jets: 52-24-6, 110 points

Avalanche: 50-25-7, 107 points

Leading scorers:

Jets: Mark Scheifele, 72 points (25 G, 47 A)

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, 140 points (51 G, 89 A)

Consensus pick: Avs

Schedule: (Series tied 1-1)

play 0:43 Josh Manson scores goal vs. Jets Josh Manson scores goal vs. Jets

Game 1: WPG 7, COL 6 | Recap | Replay

Game 2: COL 5, WPG 2 | Recap | Replay

Game 3: WPG @ COL | April 26, 10 p.m. (TNT) | Preview

Game 4: WPG @ COL | April 28, 2:30 p.m. (TNT) | Preview

Game 5: COL @ WPG | April 30* | Preview

Game 6: WPG @ COL | May 2* | Preview

Game 7: COL @ WPG | May 4* | Preview

Pacific Division

P1 Vancouver

Canucks

vs.

WC1 Nashville

Predators

Regular-season records:

Canucks: 50-23-9, 109 points

Predators: 47-30-5, 99 points

Leading scorers:

Canucks: J.T. Miller, 103 points (37 G, 66 A)

Predators: Filip Forsberg, 94 points (48 G, 46 A)

Consensus pick: Canucks

Schedule: (Series tied 1-1)

play 0:34 Colton Sissons finishes the rebound for Predators' 3rd goal Nashville extends their lead to 3-0 over the Canucks thanks to this Colton Sissons goal.

Game 1: VAN 4, NSH 2 | Recap | Replay

Game 2: NSH 4, VAN 1 | Recap | Replay

Game 3: VAN @ NSH | April 26, 7:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 4: VAN @ NSH | April 28, 5 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 5: NSH @ VAN | April 30* | Preview

Game 6: VAN @ NSH | May 3* | Preview

Game 7: NSH @ VAN | May 5* | Preview

P2 Edmonton

Oilers

vs.

P3 Los Angeles

Kings

Regular-season records:

Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 points

Kings: 44-27-11, 99 points

Leading scorers:

Oilers: Connor McDavid, 132 points (32 G, 100 A)

Kings: Adrian Kempe, 75 points (28 G, 47 A)

Consensus pick: Oilers

Schedule: (EDM leads 1-0)

play 1:53 McDavid notches 5 assists in Game 1 for the Oilers Connor McDavid becomes the first NHL player to have 5 assists in a playoff game since 1998 in the Oilers' Game 1 win.

Game 1: EDM 7, LA 4 | Recap | Replay

Game 2: LA @ EDM | April 24, 10 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 3: EDM @ LA | April 26, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 4: EDM @ LA | April 28, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview

Game 5: LA @ EDM | May 1* | Preview

Game 6: EDM @ LA | May 3* | Preview

Game 7: LA @ EDM | May 5* | Preview