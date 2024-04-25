The 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs are here! The NHL's 32 teams are down to just 16 in the postseason, with the first round well underway.
Will the New York Rangers parlay their success in winning the Presidents' Trophy to a championship -- thus breaking the "curse" of that award?
Can the Vegas Golden Knights repeat, despite starting the postseason as the underdog in their initial series?
Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.
First round
Atlantic Division
A1 Florida
Panthers
vs.
WC1 Tampa Bay
Lightning
Regular-season records:
Panthers: 52-24-6, 110 points
Lightning: 45-29-8, 98 points
Leading scorers:
Panthers: Sam Reinhart, 94 points (57 G, 37 A)
Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, 144 points (44 G, 100 A)
Consensus pick: Panthers
Schedule: (FLA leads 2-0)
Check out this sensational save from Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 2 vs. the Lightning.
Game 1: FLA 3, TB 2 | Recap | Replay
Game 2: FLA 3, TB 2 (OT) | Recap | Replay
Game 3: FLA @ TB | April 25, 7 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 4: FLA @ TB | April 27, 5 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 5: TB @ FLA | April 29* | Preview
Game 6: FLA @ TB | May 1* | Preview
Game 7: TB @ FLA | May 4* | Preview
A2 Boston
Bruins
vs.
A3 Toronto
Maple Leafs
Regular-season records:
Bruins: 47-20-15, 109 points
Maple Leafs: 46-26-10, 102 points
Leading scorers:
Bruins: David Pastrnak, 110 points (47 G, 63 A)
Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, 107 points (69 G, 38 A)
Consensus pick: Bruins
Schedule: (BOS leads 2-1)
Brad Marchand gives the Bruins a 3-2 lead late in the third period after the Maple Leafs tied it up.
Game 1: BOS 5, TOR 1 | Recap
Game 2: TOR 3, BOS 2 | Recap | Replay
Game 3: BOS 4, TOR 2 | Recap | Replay
Game 4: BOS @ TOR | April 27, 8 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 5: TOR @ BOS | April 30 | Preview
Game 6: BOS @ TOR | May 2* | Preview
Game 7: TOR @ BOS | May 4* | Preview
Metropolitan Division
M1 New York
Rangers
vs.
WC2 Washington
Capitals
Regular-season records:
Rangers: 55-23-4, 114 points
Capitals: 40-31-11, 91 points
Leading scorers:
Rangers: Artemi Panarin, 120 points (49 G, 71 A)
Capitals: Dylan Strome, 67 points (27 G, 40 A)
Consensus pick: Rangers
Schedule: (NYR leads 2-0)
K'Andre Miller rips a shot into the goal and puts the Rangers ahead by two goals after a shorthand score against the Capitals.
Game 1: NYR 4, WSH 1 | Recap | Replay
Game 2: NYR 4, WSH 3 | Recap | Replay
Game 3: NYR @ WSH | April 26, 7 p.m. (TNT) | Preview
Game 4: NYR @ WSH | April 28, 8 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 5: WSH @ NYR | May 1* | Preview
Game 6: NYR @ WSH | May 3* | Preview
Game 7: WSH @ NYR | May 5* | Preview
M2 Carolina
Hurricanes
vs.
M3 New York
Islanders
Regular-season records:
Hurricanes: 52-23-7, 111 points
Islanders: 39-27-16, 94 points
Leading scorers:
Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, 89 points (36 G, 53 A)
Islanders: Mathew Barzal, 80 points (23 G, 57 A)
Consensus pick: Canes
Schedule: (CAR leads 2-0)
Sebastian Aho ties the game and Jordan Martinook scores 9 seconds later to give the Hurricanes the lead vs. Islanders.
Game 1: CAR 3, NYI 1 | Recap
Game 2: CAR 5, NYI 3 | Recap | Replay
Game 3: CAR @ NYI | April 25, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) | Preview
Game 4: CAR @ NYI | April 27, 2 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 5: NYI @ CAR | April 30* | Preview
Game 6: CAR @ NYI | May 2* | Preview
Game 7: NYI @ CAR | May 4* | Preview
Central Division
C1 Dallas
Stars
vs.
WC2 Vegas
Golden Knights
Regular-season records:
Stars: 52-21-9, 113 points
Golden Knights: 45-29-8, 98 points
Leading scorers:
Stars: Jason Robertson, 80 points (29 G, 51 A)
Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault, 69 points (42 G, 27 A)
Consensus pick: Stars
Schedule: (VGK leads 1-0)
Mark Stone rips a long wrister into the back of the net to give the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead.
Game 1: VGK 4, DAL 3 | Recap | Replay
Game 2: VGK @ DAL | April 24, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) | Preview
Game 3: DAL @ VGK | April 27, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 4: DAL @ VGK | April 29 | Preview
Game 5: VGK @ DAL | May 1* | Preview
Game 6: DAL @ VGK | May 3* | Preview
Game 7: VGK @ DAL | May 5* | Preview
C2 Winnipeg
Jets
vs.
C3 Colorado
Avalanche
Regular-season records:
Jets: 52-24-6, 110 points
Avalanche: 50-25-7, 107 points
Leading scorers:
Jets: Mark Scheifele, 72 points (25 G, 47 A)
Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, 140 points (51 G, 89 A)
Consensus pick: Avs
Schedule: (Series tied 1-1)
Josh Manson scores goal vs. Jets
Game 1: WPG 7, COL 6 | Recap | Replay
Game 2: COL 5, WPG 2 | Recap | Replay
Game 3: WPG @ COL | April 26, 10 p.m. (TNT) | Preview
Game 4: WPG @ COL | April 28, 2:30 p.m. (TNT) | Preview
Game 5: COL @ WPG | April 30* | Preview
Game 6: WPG @ COL | May 2* | Preview
Game 7: COL @ WPG | May 4* | Preview
Pacific Division
P1 Vancouver
Canucks
vs.
WC1 Nashville
Predators
Regular-season records:
Canucks: 50-23-9, 109 points
Predators: 47-30-5, 99 points
Leading scorers:
Canucks: J.T. Miller, 103 points (37 G, 66 A)
Predators: Filip Forsberg, 94 points (48 G, 46 A)
Consensus pick: Canucks
Schedule: (Series tied 1-1)
Nashville extends their lead to 3-0 over the Canucks thanks to this Colton Sissons goal.
Game 1: VAN 4, NSH 2 | Recap | Replay
Game 2: NSH 4, VAN 1 | Recap | Replay
Game 3: VAN @ NSH | April 26, 7:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 4: VAN @ NSH | April 28, 5 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 5: NSH @ VAN | April 30* | Preview
Game 6: VAN @ NSH | May 3* | Preview
Game 7: NSH @ VAN | May 5* | Preview
P2 Edmonton
Oilers
vs.
P3 Los Angeles
Kings
Regular-season records:
Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 points
Kings: 44-27-11, 99 points
Leading scorers:
Oilers: Connor McDavid, 132 points (32 G, 100 A)
Kings: Adrian Kempe, 75 points (28 G, 47 A)
Consensus pick: Oilers
Schedule: (EDM leads 1-0)
Connor McDavid becomes the first NHL player to have 5 assists in a playoff game since 1998 in the Oilers' Game 1 win.
Game 1: EDM 7, LA 4 | Recap | Replay
Game 2: LA @ EDM | April 24, 10 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 3: EDM @ LA | April 26, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 4: EDM @ LA | April 28, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
Game 5: LA @ EDM | May 1* | Preview
Game 6: EDM @ LA | May 3* | Preview
Game 7: LA @ EDM | May 5* | Preview