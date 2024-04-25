        <
          Stanley Cup playoffs 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores, news

          The storylines to watch for in the Stanley Cup playoffs (2:02)

          Greg Wyshynski breaks down all you need to know going into the Stanley Cup playoffs. (2:02)

          • ESPN staffApr 25, 2024, 01:55 AM

          The 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs are here! The NHL's 32 teams are down to just 16 in the postseason, with the first round well underway.

          Will the New York Rangers parlay their success in winning the Presidents' Trophy to a championship -- thus breaking the "curse" of that award?

          Can the Vegas Golden Knights repeat, despite starting the postseason as the underdog in their initial series?

          Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.

          First round

          Atlantic Division

          A1 Florida
          Panthers
          vs.

          WC1 Tampa Bay
          Lightning

          Regular-season records:

          Panthers: 52-24-6, 110 points
          Lightning: 45-29-8, 98 points

          Leading scorers:

          Panthers: Sam Reinhart, 94 points (57 G, 37 A)
          Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, 144 points (44 G, 100 A)

          Consensus pick: Panthers

          Schedule: (FLA leads 2-0)

          0:36
          Sergei Bobrovsky makes unbelievable save to deny Lightning

          Check out this sensational save from Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 2 vs. the Lightning.

          Game 1: FLA 3, TB 2 | Recap | Replay
          Game 2: FLA 3, TB 2 (OT) | Recap | Replay
          Game 3: FLA @ TB | April 25, 7 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 4: FLA @ TB | April 27, 5 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 5: TB @ FLA | April 29* | Preview
          Game 6: FLA @ TB | May 1* | Preview
          Game 7: TB @ FLA | May 4* | Preview

          A2 Boston
          Bruins
          vs.

          A3 Toronto
          Maple Leafs

          Regular-season records:

          Bruins: 47-20-15, 109 points
          Maple Leafs: 46-26-10, 102 points

          Leading scorers:

          Bruins: David Pastrnak, 110 points (47 G, 63 A)
          Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, 107 points (69 G, 38 A)

          Consensus pick: Bruins

          Schedule: (BOS leads 2-1)

          0:27
          Brad Marchand immediately reclaims the lead for Boston

          Brad Marchand gives the Bruins a 3-2 lead late in the third period after the Maple Leafs tied it up.

          Game 1: BOS 5, TOR 1 | Recap
          Game 2: TOR 3, BOS 2 | Recap | Replay
          Game 3: BOS 4, TOR 2 | Recap | Replay
          Game 4: BOS @ TOR | April 27, 8 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 5: TOR @ BOS | April 30 | Preview
          Game 6: BOS @ TOR | May 2* | Preview
          Game 7: TOR @ BOS | May 4* | Preview

          Metropolitan Division

          M1 New York
          Rangers
          vs.

          WC2 Washington
          Capitals

          Regular-season records:

          Rangers: 55-23-4, 114 points
          Capitals: 40-31-11, 91 points

          Leading scorers:

          Rangers: Artemi Panarin, 120 points (49 G, 71 A)
          Capitals: Dylan Strome, 67 points (27 G, 40 A)

          Consensus pick: Rangers

          Schedule: (NYR leads 2-0)

          0:46
          K'Andre Miller gives Rangers' 4-2 lead with shorty

          K'Andre Miller rips a shot into the goal and puts the Rangers ahead by two goals after a shorthand score against the Capitals.

          Game 1: NYR 4, WSH 1 | Recap | Replay
          Game 2: NYR 4, WSH 3 | Recap | Replay
          Game 3: NYR @ WSH | April 26, 7 p.m. (TNT) | Preview
          Game 4: NYR @ WSH | April 28, 8 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 5: WSH @ NYR | May 1* | Preview
          Game 6: NYR @ WSH | May 3* | Preview
          Game 7: WSH @ NYR | May 5* | Preview

          M2 Carolina
          Hurricanes
          vs.

          M3 New York
          Islanders

          Regular-season records:

          Hurricanes: 52-23-7, 111 points
          Islanders: 39-27-16, 94 points

          Leading scorers:

          Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, 89 points (36 G, 53 A)
          Islanders: Mathew Barzal, 80 points (23 G, 57 A)

          Consensus pick: Canes

          Schedule: (CAR leads 2-0)

          0:51
          Aho and Martinook score 9 seconds apart to give Carolina the lead

          Sebastian Aho ties the game and Jordan Martinook scores 9 seconds later to give the Hurricanes the lead vs. Islanders.

          Game 1: CAR 3, NYI 1 | Recap
          Game 2: CAR 5, NYI 3 | Recap | Replay
          Game 3: CAR @ NYI | April 25, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) | Preview
          Game 4: CAR @ NYI | April 27, 2 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 5: NYI @ CAR | April 30* | Preview
          Game 6: CAR @ NYI | May 2* | Preview
          Game 7: NYI @ CAR | May 4* | Preview

          Central Division

          C1 Dallas
          Stars
          vs.

          WC2 Vegas
          Golden Knights

          Regular-season records:

          Stars: 52-21-9, 113 points
          Golden Knights: 45-29-8, 98 points

          Leading scorers:

          Stars: Jason Robertson, 80 points (29 G, 51 A)
          Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault, 69 points (42 G, 27 A)

          Consensus pick: Stars

          Schedule: (VGK leads 1-0)

          0:45
          Mark Stone lights the lamp in return game for Vegas

          Mark Stone rips a long wrister into the back of the net to give the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead.

          Game 1: VGK 4, DAL 3 | Recap | Replay
          Game 2: VGK @ DAL | April 24, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) | Preview
          Game 3: DAL @ VGK | April 27, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 4: DAL @ VGK | April 29 | Preview
          Game 5: VGK @ DAL | May 1* | Preview
          Game 6: DAL @ VGK | May 3* | Preview
          Game 7: VGK @ DAL | May 5* | Preview

          C2 Winnipeg
          Jets
          vs.

          C3 Colorado
          Avalanche

          Regular-season records:

          Jets: 52-24-6, 110 points
          Avalanche: 50-25-7, 107 points

          Leading scorers:

          Jets: Mark Scheifele, 72 points (25 G, 47 A)
          Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, 140 points (51 G, 89 A)

          Consensus pick: Avs

          Schedule: (Series tied 1-1)

          0:43
          Josh Manson scores goal vs. Jets

          Game 1: WPG 7, COL 6 | Recap | Replay
          Game 2: COL 5, WPG 2 | Recap | Replay
          Game 3: WPG @ COL | April 26, 10 p.m. (TNT) | Preview
          Game 4: WPG @ COL | April 28, 2:30 p.m. (TNT) | Preview
          Game 5: COL @ WPG | April 30* | Preview
          Game 6: WPG @ COL | May 2* | Preview
          Game 7: COL @ WPG | May 4* | Preview

          Pacific Division

          P1 Vancouver
          Canucks
          vs.

          WC1 Nashville
          Predators

          Regular-season records:

          Canucks: 50-23-9, 109 points
          Predators: 47-30-5, 99 points

          Leading scorers:

          Canucks: J.T. Miller, 103 points (37 G, 66 A)
          Predators: Filip Forsberg, 94 points (48 G, 46 A)

          Consensus pick: Canucks

          Schedule: (Series tied 1-1)

          0:34
          Colton Sissons finishes the rebound for Predators' 3rd goal

          Nashville extends their lead to 3-0 over the Canucks thanks to this Colton Sissons goal.

          Game 1: VAN 4, NSH 2 | Recap | Replay
          Game 2: NSH 4, VAN 1 | Recap | Replay
          Game 3: VAN @ NSH | April 26, 7:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 4: VAN @ NSH | April 28, 5 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 5: NSH @ VAN | April 30* | Preview
          Game 6: VAN @ NSH | May 3* | Preview
          Game 7: NSH @ VAN | May 5* | Preview

          P2 Edmonton
          Oilers
          vs.

          P3 Los Angeles
          Kings

          Regular-season records:

          Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 points
          Kings: 44-27-11, 99 points

          Leading scorers:

          Oilers: Connor McDavid, 132 points (32 G, 100 A)
          Kings: Adrian Kempe, 75 points (28 G, 47 A)

          Consensus pick: Oilers

          Schedule: (EDM leads 1-0)

          1:53
          McDavid notches 5 assists in Game 1 for the Oilers

          Connor McDavid becomes the first NHL player to have 5 assists in a playoff game since 1998 in the Oilers' Game 1 win.

          Game 1: EDM 7, LA 4 | Recap | Replay
          Game 2: LA @ EDM | April 24, 10 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 3: EDM @ LA | April 26, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 4: EDM @ LA | April 28, 10:30 p.m. (TBS) | Preview
          Game 5: LA @ EDM | May 1* | Preview
          Game 6: EDM @ LA | May 3* | Preview
          Game 7: LA @ EDM | May 5* | Preview