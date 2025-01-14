Open Extended Reactions

With most NHL teams having played 41 games this season, it's time for another round of report cards.

Some teams have far outpaced their preseason expectations -- the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals among them -- while others have fallen well short -- looking at you, New York Rangers and Nashville Predators.

In addition to an overall grade for each club at the midway point, we've also identified each team's class president and a player in danger of failing.

Note: Teams are arrayed alphabetically by letter grade. Ryan S. Clark graded the Pacific and Central Division teams, and Kristen Shilton graded the Metropolitan and Atlantic Division teams. Stats are through the games of Jan. 11. Preseason over/unders are courtesy of ESPN BET sportsbook.

Jump to:

ANA | ARI | BOS | BUF

CGY | CAR | CHI | COL

CBJ | DAL | DET | EDM

FLA | LA | MIN | MTL

NSH | NJ | NYI | NYR

OTT | PHI | PIT | SJ

SEA | STL | TB | TOR

VAN | VGS | WSH | WPG

A grades

Record: 27-13-4

Preseason over/under: 93.5

Current points pace: 108.1

Class president: Kirill Kaprizov. Being on pace for a 50-goal and 100-point season only adds to the reality Kaprizov is one of the game's most dangerous players. There's also an argument to be had about him being one of the most valuable. The Wild aren't like other teams that have balanced scoring throughout their lineup. They have four players who have scored more than 50% of their goals and Kaprizov is among that quartet. His 23 goals and 27 assists -- with 15 of them being primary -- means he has played a role in being responsible for more than 40% of the Wild's goals.

In danger of failing: Yakov Trenin. Pointing the proverbial finger at Trenin is a bit repetitive, but it's that way because of the Wild's salary cap implications. The combined Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts mean the club must spend judiciously. Signing Trenin to a four-year deal worth $3.5 million annually meant the Wild were getting a player who could provide them with another double-digit goal scorer. Trenin had three goals through 37 games and is projected to score six goals after three straight seasons of more than 12 goals.

Grade: A+ (first-quarter grade: A+). Kaprizov is having the type of season that has him in the Hart Trophy discussion. Filip Gustavsson could end up being a Vezina Trophy finalist and Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi continue to show why they're an important part of the Wild's present and future plans. It's enough to keep them in the race for the Central entering January. But will it be enough in the postseason?