Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are in the early stages of their search to replace Mike McCarthy as head coach, but one name is already known: former Cowboys cornerback and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

A source said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and Sanders spoke Monday, and while an interview has not been scheduled, the two are expected to continue their dialogue. Fox Sports first reported the conversation between the two sides.

Sanders was linked to a Cowboys job that was not even open in the fall.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Sanders just completed his second season at Colorado, where he has posted a 13-12 record, including a 9-4 mark in 2024 during which the Buffaloes had the Heisman Trophy winner in wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

In November, Sanders was asked about potential interest from NFL teams.

"I'm happy where I am, man," Sanders said. "I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? ... That means I'm resting. I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, truly do."

Sanders received a five-year, $29.5 million contract when he was hired at Colorado in late 2022 after his successful run at Jackson State.

Sanders played five seasons of his Hall of Fame career for the Cowboys, helping the team win Super Bowl XXX in 1996 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He remained in north Texas after his playing career ended, and he has maintained a close relationship with the Jones family.

Per the NFL's Rooney Rule, teams must interview two external minority head coach candidates in their search.

The Cowboys announced Monday that they and McCarthy would part ways after five seasons. McCarthy posted a 49-35 regular-season record, including a 7-10 mark this season.

Rules prohibit any interviews to be scheduled yet, but McCarthy is expected to interview with the Chicago Bears as early as Wednesday, according to multiple sources. The New Orleans Saints also are expected to interview McCarthy.