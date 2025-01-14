Matthew Stafford lobs it to Tyler Higbee, who makes a diving catch for a 23-yard gain for the Rams. (0:25)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Los Angeles Rams veteran tight end Tyler Higbee exited his club's 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday because of a chest injury and was taken to a local hospital.

After the win in the NFC wild-card round, Rams coach Sean McVay said Higbee was in stable condition.

"It was something with his chest," McVay said. "I think he's going to be OK. What does that mean in terms of his status moving forward? I don't know."

Higbee authored an impressive first half before exiting. He had five catches for 58 yards and was the game's leading receiver at the time of his injury. He was originally ruled doubtful to return in the second quarter but was downgraded to out at the start of the third.

This was only Higbee's fourth game this season. He returned in Week 16 after suffering a torn ACL and MCL during the Rams' loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFC playoffs.

According to ESPN Research, Higbee tied a season high with five receptions, all in the first quarter Monday night. In the regular season, Higbee had 13 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams will take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFC divisional round.