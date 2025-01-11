        <
        >

          C.J. Stroud headlines NFL wild-card round arrivals

          C.J. Stroud arrives for the Houston Texans' wild-card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Houston Texans/X
          • ESPN staffJan 11, 2025, 08:37 PM

          As the 2024 NFL postseason begins, wild-card round competitors are entering their respective games with style in mind.

          Though the January cold in some host cities required some creative incorporation of layering, the fits for the first round of the NFL playoffs matched the moment.

          Here are the top arrivals from the wild-card round.

          Saturday style