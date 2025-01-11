Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL playoffs are keeping teams fitted as the stakes continue to rise.

The Houston Texans will wear all-deep steel blue against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are donning red against the Washington Commanders for "Sunday Night Football."

Traditional threads are the trend across the league for the wild-card round. The AFC North will see a familiar uniform battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will also rock classic looks on both sides.

Here are the uniforms for each team in the NFL playoffs.

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Midnight navy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: Deep steel blue

Hear us 'round the corner, that's us 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RHoV5AakPz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 8, 2025

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

wild card fit pic.twitter.com/d6VGChn5pg — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 10, 2025

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal

Pants: Sol

Wild Card threads. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/C9IdiuBP7N — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2025

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: White

Babe wake up, the Wild Card uniform combo just dropped 👀@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hBhVaEm3Pe — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2025

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: Pewter

🚨 RED JERSEYS. SUNDAY NIGHT. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RfH3o6ba3J — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 8, 2025

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy