The 2024 NFL playoffs are keeping teams fitted as the stakes continue to rise.
The Houston Texans will wear all-deep steel blue against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are donning red against the Washington Commanders for "Sunday Night Football."
Traditional threads are the trend across the league for the wild-card round. The AFC North will see a familiar uniform battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will also rock classic looks on both sides.
Here are the uniforms for each team in the NFL playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
Primetime loading @Invisalign | @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/cSiKptiVHK— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 8, 2025
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Wild Card threads. 🔥#DENvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/C0pvXfz2L1— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 8, 2025
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Midnight navy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: Deep steel blue
Hear us 'round the corner, that's us 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RHoV5AakPz— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 8, 2025
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
wild card fit pic.twitter.com/d6VGChn5pg— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 10, 2025
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Sol
Wild Card threads. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/C9IdiuBP7N— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 10, 2025
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: White
Babe wake up, the Wild Card uniform combo just dropped 👀@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hBhVaEm3Pe— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2025
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Yellow
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: Pewter
🚨 RED JERSEYS. SUNDAY NIGHT. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RfH3o6ba3J— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 8, 2025
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: Burgundy
Wild Card combo@SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/3rBbEWXPcG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2025