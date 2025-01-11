        <
        >

          2024 NFL playoff uniforms: Texans' all-blue threads top wild-card looks

          The Houston Texans will wear all-deep steel blue against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 11, 2025, 03:40 PM

          The 2024 NFL playoffs are keeping teams fitted as the stakes continue to rise.

          The Houston Texans will wear all-deep steel blue against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are donning red against the Washington Commanders for "Sunday Night Football."

          Traditional threads are the trend across the league for the wild-card round. The AFC North will see a familiar uniform battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will also rock classic looks on both sides.

          Here are the uniforms for each team in the NFL playoffs.

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Midnight navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Sol

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Yellow

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Pewter

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy