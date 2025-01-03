Dan Orlovsky and Harry Douglas discuss the pros and cons of the Eagles' decision to rest Saquon Barkley in Week 18. (1:36)

The 2024 NFL playoffs are almost here, and all six wild-card matchups will be set after the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings battle for the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs already secured the 1-seed in the AFC, giving them a bye to the divisional round and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Wild-card weekend will feature games on Jan. 11, 12 and 13. Games in the divisional round will be on Jan. 18 and 19. The conference title matchups will be on Jan. 26.

Here is what we know about the AFC and NFC brackets, including seeding and the schedule from wild-card weekend until Super Bowl LIX, which will be played Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The wild-card schedule will be announced during Week 18. Below is the projected bracket for both conferences using simulations from ESPN's Football Power Index.

Wild-card round: Jan. 11, 12 and 13

Full schedule will be announced during Week 18.

Projected NFC field

(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(5) Minnesota Vikings at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) Washington Commanders at (3) Los Angeles Rams

Bye: (1) Detroit Lions

Projected AFC field

(7) Denver Broncos at (2) Buffalo Bills

(5) Pittsburgh Steelers at (4) Houston Texans

(6) Los Angeles Chargers at (3) Baltimore Ravens

Bye: (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional round: Jan. 18 and 19

There will be four divisional-round games -- two on Jan. 18 and two on Jan. 19. Game times will be announced come at a later date. Here's what we know so far:

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings will host the team with the lowest seed.

In the AFC, the 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs will host the team with the lowest seed.

Conference championships: Jan. 26

The NFC and AFC Championship Games will be played at the home stadiums of the highest-remaining seeds for each conference.

The NFC Championship Game will be on Fox on Jan. 26, with the game time to be announced at a later date.

The AFC Championship Game will be on CBS on Jan. 26, with the game time to be announced at a later date.

Super Bowl LIX: Feb. 9

The Super Bowl for the 2024 season will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on Fox. Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show. The NFC representative will be the home team.