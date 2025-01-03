Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- They came to the Dallas Cowboys together as draft picks in 2021.

Micah Parsons was the heralded pick, the first-round linebacker. The other two, tackle Osa Odighizuwa chosen in the third round and end Chauncey Golston in the fourth, were less heralded and a little less known, but they soon bonded in their new city as draftmates playing on the Cowboys' defense.

They learned everything they know about life in the NFL together, but now they might be entering their final game together, as Odighizuwa and Golston are set to become unrestricted free agents in March.

"Understanding that me, Chauncey and Osa might be separated is devastating," Parsons said. "Being here together for four years, building our relationship to where it's been -- obviously, it's devastating. You can't help but root for all of them. You want to see everyone get paid and everyone get the maximum of their value.

"I've been talking like, 'We only got a couple of games left to show who we are. I'm trying to make you a lot of money, bro. Just tap in.' We've all been locked in. I've been telling them where the sacks are, where the one-on-one opportunities are. I want to see these guys have more success and do things, because that's what brotherhood is.

"Then, we can vacation somewhere in the offseason after they get paid, and then there's nothing to it."

DE Chauncey Golston (99), DT Osa Odighizuwa (97) and Micah Parsons joined the Cowboys as rookies, but this might be their last year together. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The circle of life in the NFL is essentially a four-year rookie contract. Change is constant, and the Cowboys figure to be heading to an offseason with a lot of change. The futures of coach Mike McCarthy and his entire staff have been a constant question since the first training camp practice in Oxnard, California, in July.

The Cowboys have 22 players set to become unrestricted free agents, including Odighizuwa and Golston.

As much as the Cowboys profess to be a draft-and-develop team, they have had difficulty in taking that development stage to the long-term relationship stage.

There are limitations because of the salary cap that make it difficult to keep all the players the Cowboys would want to keep. Other teams might simply pay more than the Cowboys can afford or would want to pay. Odighizuwa comes to mind in the way defensive end Dorance Armstrong cashed in last offseason with the Washington Commanders on a three-year deal that maxes out at $45 million.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is set to become a free agent for the third time. After playing out his rookie contract in 2020, he signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys. In 2022, he suffered a career-threatening right foot injury but returned to play in 16 of 17 games last season. He stuck with the Cowboys on a one-year deal with a $2.6 million base salary that counts just $1.37 million against the cap.

He turns 30 in August and might be having the best season of his career, with his interception Sunday of Baker Mayfield in the end zone as his signature moment.

But Lewis has learned free agency isn't an easy time.

"It's very stressful, especially when you're not garnering a lot of attention," he said. "It's definitely stressful but, yeah, that's what football is. It's a stressful sport, and you just got to get used to it, and understand that that's down the line, and you got to go play your best ball when you have your opportunities."

Lewis' importance to the Cowboys extends beyond the field. He is a cornerstone of the locker room, a member of the leadership council. He carries a loud voice with a young team that would miss his leadership next season.

"Stud. Just a stud of a man," coach Mike McCarthy said. "His personality, I just love his combativeness, his toughness and he's the same every day. I mean he just wears it on his sleeve."

Cooper Rush's voice is not as loud, but the backup quarterback's role is almost as important. In two of the past three years, he has directed the Cowboys to a winning record in Dak Prescott's absence. He went 4-1 in 2022 after Prescott suffered a broken thumb. He is 4-3 this season with Prescott recovering from surgery to repair a hamstring avulsion.

He is 32 and likely to be viewed as a backup in free agency. Do the Cowboys look to keep him or Trey Lance, who is younger, though untested?

"You don't have time to look too far ahead or things like that," Rush said. "When you're out there, you're not thinking about anything. You're just playing and you prep all week to go out there and play and play well, and that'll take care of itself."

Veterans such as guard Zack Martin, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive tackle Linval Joseph are at different points in their careers. Martin, who had season-ending ankle surgery earlier in the month, could retire. Lawrence, who has not played since September because of a midfoot sprain, wants to continue to play. So does Cooks, whose presence in the locker room is also invaluable. The same goes for Joseph, but his return could depend on whether defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer returns.

Eric Kendricks has led the Cowboys in tackles, despite missing two games. He could also be tied to Zimmer's return, since Zimmer's spot on the staff was the main reason Kendricks came to the Cowboys.

With DeMarvion Overshown at risk of missing all of next season because of his major left knee injury, Kendricks' return matters just as much on the field as it does off.

Rico Dowdle is an interesting case study. He leads the Cowboys in rushing and is pushing for 1,000 yards on the season despite not being the No. 1 back until the midway point. Has he shown enough to warrant major interest from other teams? Do the Cowboys value him as a long-term solution? A lot of early mock drafts have the Cowboys picking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round.

The answers for most of these players will come in early March. For now, most will take Golston's approach.

"I'm a very present guy, so when people ask me questions about the future -- like you know how people give you that fake answer -- I really don't really think that far ahead," Golston said. "I'm more so: I am where my feet are."