The Kansas City Chiefs will try to be the first team to win three straight Super Bowls when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in New Orleans.

Thanks to an agreement with Miami Heat president Pat Riley, they'll be able to use the phrase "Three-Peat" worry-free if they do win.

Riley owns several trademarks to varying versions of the phrase "Three-Peat," and his trademark attorney, John Aldrich, told collectible media site cllct that there is an agreement between the Heat president and the Chiefs to use it.

An NFL spokesperson added to cllct that the deal, which isn't formally signed, would be between Riley and Kansas City, not the league.

Riley first filed for the "Three-Peat" trademark at the start of the 1988-89 NBA season, months after the Los Angeles Lakers won their second title. The Lakers fell to the Detroit Pistons the following year, but other sports franchises have achieved three straight titles in the ensuing years, including the Chicago Bulls, the post-Riley Lakers and the Yankees.

According to cllct, Riley "owns six trademarks to various forms of 'Three Peat,' giving him rights to the use of the phrase on everything from apparel to jewelry to his latest two filings -- on backpacks and beverages."

Riley previously has said he donates much of the money he makes from the trademark to the Pat Riley Family Foundation, and Aldrich told cllct that that would be the case if the Chiefs win, too.