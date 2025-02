NEW ORLEANS -- The NFL is stenciling "Choose Love" in the back of one of the end zones at the Superdome for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in an effort to encourage the country after a series of tragedies over the first six weeks of the year.

"The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "'Choose Love' is appropriate to use as our country has endured in recent weeks wildfires in Southern California, the terrorist attack here in New Orleans, the plane and helicopter crash near our nation's capital and the plane crash in Philadelphia."

"It Takes All of Us" will be stenciled in the other end zone, as it has been since the league began using field stencils in 2020 for the NFL's Inspire Change initiative. Teams this season have selected "Vote," "End Racism," "Stop Hate" or "Choose Love" for the other end zone.

The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs used "Choose Love" in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. The Philadelphia Eagles selected "End Racism" in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.

The Athletic reported that this will be the first time since February 2021 that "End Racism" is not painted in the back of an end zone at a Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump will attend the game, where the Chiefs aim to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that he doesn't believe the league's policies to promote diversity are in conflict with the Trump administration's efforts to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government.

The NFL has rules in place that require teams to interview diverse candidates for key coaching and front office positions as part of the Rooney Rule, which has been in place for more than two decades.

Several NFL owners contributed to Trump's campaign or conservative causes during the 2024 election cycle.

"Our owners participate in everything that we do," Goodell said. "Our policies have been designed to be well within the law, well within the practice. There are no quotas in our system. This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL.

"We also believe we are doing the right thing for the NFL and our policies are consistent with the current administration as well as the last administration."

ESPN's Kalyn Kahler and The Associated Press contributed to this report.