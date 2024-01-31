Open Extended Reactions

On Feb. 11, the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

The game features big-name stat-stuffers such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones for the Chiefs and running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa for the Niners.

While winning a championship is their only genuine goal, it's possible each player or team could make history by setting a Super Bowl record -- for good or bad.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the most notable Super Bowl records, from most all-time wins and losses to longest rushes and catches to most sacks and longest pick-six, courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Jump to records:

Career player/coach | Single-game player | Single-play

Single-game team | Team combined | Next-level stats

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrates his record sixth championship, topping the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Margaret Bowles/AP Photo

Career player/coach records

Most games played: Tom Brady (10)

Most wins: Tom Brady (7)

Most games by head coach: Bill Belichick (9)

Most wins by head coach: Bill Belichick (6)

Most losses by head coach: Bud Grant, Don Shula, Marv Levy, Dan Reeves (4 losses each)

Most completions: Tom Brady (277)

Most pass yards: Tom Brady (3,039)

Most pass TDs: Tom Brady (21)

Most passes intercepted: John Elway (8)

Most TDs scored: Jerry Rice (8)

Most rush TDs: Emmitt Smith (5)

Most rush yards: Franco Harris (354)

Most receptions: Jerry Rice (33)

Most rec yards: Jerry Rice (589)

Most sacks: Charles Haley, Von Miller (4.5)

CB Dwight Smith with one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record five interceptions of Oakland Raiders QB Rich Gannon in Super Bowl XXXVII. Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

Single-game player records

Most touchdowns scored: 3 (Jerry Rice, Roger Craig, Ricky Watters, Terrell Davis, James White)

Most completions: 43 (Patriots' Tom Brady vs. Falcons in SB LI)

Most consecutive completions: 16 (Patriots' Tom Brady vs. Giants in SB XLVI)

Highest completion percentage: 88% (Giants' Phil Simms vs. Broncos in SB XXI)

Most pass yards: 505 (Patriots' Tom Brady 505 vs. Eagles in SB LII)

Most pass TDs: 6 (49ers' Steve Young vs. Chargers in SB XXIX)

Most passes intercepted: 5 (Raiders' Rich Gannon vs. Buccaneers in SB XXXVII)

Most rush TDs: 3 (Broncos' Terrell Davis in SB XXXII, Eagles' Jalen Hurts in SB LVII)

Most rush yards: Timmy Smith (204 for Washington vs. Denver in SB XXII)

Most receptions: 14 (Patriots' James White vs. Falcons in SB LI)

Most receiving yards: 215 (49ers' Jerry Rice vs. Bengals in SB XXIII)

Most rec TDs: 3 (49ers' Jerry Rice vs. Broncos in XXIV and vs. Chargers in XXIX)

Most interceptions: 3 (Raiders' Rod Martin vs. Eagles in SB XV)

Most pick-sixes: 2 (Buccaneers' Dwight Smith vs. Raiders in SB XXXVII)

Most sacks: 3 (Packers' Reggie White in SB XXXI, Cardinals' Darnell Dockett in SB XLIII, Panthers' Kony Ealy in SB 50, Falcons' Grady Jarrett in SB LI)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker on his way to the longest rushing play (75 yards) in Super Bowl history against the Seattle Seahawks (SB XL). AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Single-play records

Longest completion: 85 yards (Panthers' Jake Delhomme to Muhsin Muhammad vs. Patriots in SB XXXVIII)

Longest rush play: 75 yards (Steelers' Willie Parker vs. Seahawks in SB XL)

Longest field goal: 54 yards (Bills' Steve Christie vs. Cowboys in SB XXVIII)

Longest pick-six: 100 yards (Steelers' James Harrison vs. Cardinals in SB XLIII)

Longest fumble-return TD: 49 yards (Washington's Mike Bass vs. Miami in SB VII)

Longest kick-return TD: 108 yards (Ravens' Jacoby Jones vs. 49ers in SB XLVII)

Longest punt return: 65 yards (Kadarius Toney vs. Eagles in SB LVII)

Punt-return TDs: 0 (There has never been a punt-return TD in Super Bowl history)

Receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a pass during the New England Patriots' historic come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Single-game team records

Most points: 55 (49ers vs. Broncos in SB XXIV)

Fewest points: 3 (Dolphins vs. Cowboys in SB VI, Rams vs. Patriots in SB LIII)

Largest win: 45 (49ers vs. Broncos in SB XXIV)

Largest comeback: 25 points (Patriots vs. Falcons in SB LI)

Most points in a half: 35 (Washington vs. Denver in SB XXII)

Most points in a quarter: 35 (Washington vs. Denver in second quarter of SB XXII)

Most field goals made: 4 (Packers vs. Raiders in SB II, 49ers vs. Bengals in SB XVI)

Most yards: 613 (Patriots vs. Eagles in SB LII)

Fewest yards: 119 (Vikings vs. Steelers in SB IX)

Most rush yards: 280 (Washington vs. Denver in SB XXII)

Fewest rush yards: 7 (Patriots vs. Bears in SB XX)

Most rush TDs: 4 (Bears vs. Patriots in SB XX, Broncos vs. Packers in SB XXXII)

Most sacks: 7 (Steelers vs. Cowboys in SB X, Bears vs. Patriots in SB XX, Broncos vs. Panthers in SB 50, Rams vs. Bengals in SB LVI)

Most interceptions: 5 (Buccaneers vs. Raiders in SB XXXVII)

Most punts: 11 (Giants vs. Ravens in SB XXXV)

Fewest punts: 0 (Patriots vs. Eagles in SB LII)

Most penalties: 12 (Cowboys vs. Broncos in SB XII, Panthers vs. Patriots in SB XXXVIII, Panthers vs. Broncos in SB 50)

Fewest penalties: 0 (Dolphins vs. Cowboys in SB VI, Steelers vs. Cowboys in SB X, Broncos vs. 49ers in SB XXIV, Falcons vs. Broncos in SB XXXIII)

Most penalty yards: 133 (Cowboys vs. Colts in SB V)

Most fumbles: 8 (Bills vs. Cowboys in SB XXVII)

Most fumbles lost: 5 (Bills vs. Cowboys in SB XXVII)

Most turnovers: 9 (Bills vs. Cowboys in SB XXVII)

Dallas Cowboys QB Craig Morton (14) argues with referees during Super Bowl V, a game in which Dallas set the Super Bowl record for penalty yards (164). AP Photo/Vernon Biever

Team combined records

Most points: 75 (49ers vs. Chargers in SB XXIX)

Fewest points: 16 (Patriots vs. Rams in SB LIII)

Most points in a half: 46 (Buccaneers vs. Raiders in SB XXXVII)

Most points in a quarter: 37 (Patriots vs. Panthers in fourth quarter of SB XXXVIII)

Most FG made: 5 (Bengals vs. 49ers in SB XXIII, Cowboys vs. Bills in SB XXVIII, 49ers vs. Ravens in SB XLVII, Eagles vs. Patriots in SB LII)

Most yards: 1,151 (Patriots vs. Eagles in SB LII)

Most rush yards: 377 (Washington vs. Denver in SB XXII)

Most sacks: 12 (Broncos vs. Panthers in SB 50)

Most interceptions: 6 (Buccaneer vs. Raiders in SB XXXVII, Colts vs. Cowboys in SB V)

Most punts: 21 (Giants vs. Ravens in SB XXXV)

Fewest punts: 1 (Patriots vs. Eagles in SB LII)

Most penalties: 20 (Cowboys vs. Broncos in SB XII, Panthers vs. Patriots in SB XXXVIII)

Fewest penalties: 2 (Steelers vs. Cowboys in SB X)

Most penalty yards: 164 (Cowboys vs. Colts in SB V)

Most turnovers: 11 (Bills vs. Cowboys in SB XXVII, Colts vs. Cowboys in SB V)

Fewest turnovers: 0 (Bills vs. Giants in SB XXV, Rams vs. Titans in SB XXXIV)

Washington RB John Riggins holds the Super Bowl single-game record for most rushing yards after contact. The Super Bowl XVII MVP had 88 yards against Miami. Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Next-level stats records

Highest avg. air yards: 19.2 (Steelers' Terry Bradshaw vs. Cowboys in SB X)

Shortest avg. air yards: 4.7 (Cardinals' Kurt Warner vs. Cardinals in SB XLIII, Patriots' Tom Brady vs. Rams in SB XXXVI)

Deepest air-yards completion: 59 (Steelers' Terry Bradshaw vs. Cowboys in SB X)

Most 20-yard-plus pass plays: 10 (Patriots' Tom Brady vs. Eagles in SB LII)

Most 10-yard-plus rushes: 5 (Bills' Thurman Thomas vs. Giants in SB XXV, Raiders' Clarence Davis vs. Vikings in SB XI)

Most rush yards after contact (player): 88 (Washington's John Riggins vs. Miami in SB XVII)

Most rush yards after contact (play): 54 (Colts' Tom Matte vs. Jets in SB III)

Most rush yards after contact (team): 103 (Miami vs. Washington in SB VII)

Most targets: 19 (Broncos' Demaryius Thomas vs. Seahawks in SB XLVIII)

Most 20-yard-plus receptions: 5 (49ers' Jerry Rice vs. Broncos in SB XXIV)

Most yards after catch (player): 92 (Steelers' Santonio Holmes vs. Cardinals in SB XLIII, Washington's Ricky Sanders vs. Denver in SB XXII)

Most yards after catch (play): 64 (Steelers' John Stallworth vs. Cowboys in SB XIII)

Most yards after catch (team): 215 (Patriots vs. Eagles in SB LII)

Most drops (player): 3 (Steelers' Andre Hastings vs. Cowboys in SB XXX)

Most drops (team): 6 (Steelers vs. Cowboys in SB XXX)