NFL free agency begins with the legal negotiation window on March 10, and players are able to officially sign with new teams after 4 p.m. ET on March 12, which is the start of the new league year.

There will be plenty of action this week, though, in the lead-up to free agency. The franchise tag window closed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and two players (Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and Chiefs guard Trey Smith) were officially tagged. Teams can also agree to terms on trades, as we saw with the Commanders' deal for receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and the Bears' pair of OL moves. (Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf also recently joined the list of players who have requested a trade.) And of course, free agents can re-sign with their current teams and players on existing deals can be extended before free agency opens, too.

We're tracking all of the action, including signings, notable trades, cap-saving releases and more.

