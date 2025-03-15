The 2025 NFL free agency period -- which officially opened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday -- is rolling along. There have already been a bunch of big-money deals, but plenty of talented players are still out there and looking for new homes. Who are the best remaining free agents?

We ranked the top unsigned players -- including a few recent cuts -- factoring in age, positional value, expected future production and scheme versatility. The list currently goes 31 players deep, and we will keep it updated over the next few weeks.

Who will sign Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper? How do Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson stack up? Will Asante Samuel Jr. or Za'Darius Smith get paid? Let's jump in, starting with a veteran offensive tackle.

Last update: March 13

See more from :

Original top 100 free agents list

Grading the top deals of free agency