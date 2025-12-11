Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea eye Barcelona's Casadó for midfield role

Jan Aage Fjortoft says Chelsea are not capable of competing in the Champions League unless they are performing at their best. (0:59)

Chelsea have spent big on their midfield in recent years but now have Barcelona's Marc Casadó on their shortlist, while USMNT and Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann is among the players being considered by Fiorentina. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation of 22-year-old Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, according to TEAMtalk, which adds that the Blues have had conversations about signing a handful of Barca players in the last year. They reportedly made an offer for forward Fermín López in the last transfer window, held talks about center back Eric García and have been in regular contact about defenders Jules Koundé and Ronald Araújo. They have also made unsuccessful approaches for midfielder Marc Bernal and Casado, but maintain a belief that the latter can be lured away.

- USMNT and Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann is among the players being considered by Fiorentina as they aim to strengthen in that position, as reported by Calciomercato. Fiorentina had tried to sign the 24-year-old before he joined Venezia, but are also looking at FC Cologne's Eric Martel, Atalanta's Marco Brescianini and Roma's Niccolò Pisilli, with the latter also subject of interest from Genoa. La Viola's need for reinforcements comes with the club currently sitting bottom of the Serie A table.

- Manchester City are ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Bahia striker Dell, according to TEAMtalk. The 17-year-old has drawn stylistic comparisons to Erling Haaland in Brazil and was the third-highest scorer at the U17 World Cup, while he has already made two senior appearances for Bahia, who are part of the City Football Group. The teenager will be able to make a move to Europe next summer, but City could look to complete a deal in early 2026.

- Harry Kane will not activate a €65 million release clause to leave Bayern Munich in January, says Bild. Kane, 32, has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur, as well as with Barcelona, but the England striker will hold talks about renewing his contract in Bavaria after the 2026 World Cup, as his deal ends in 2027.

- Following yesterday's report that Milan want Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Sky Sports Italia are now reporting that the Rossoneri are evaluating Corinthians' Hugo Souza as an option to replace Mike Maignan if the France international doesn't sign a contract extension. The transfer of Souza, 26, is worth around €12 million, but Milan's priority is still to reach an agreement with Maignan before the 30-year-old's contract expires in the summer. Souza made his Brazil debut in a 3-2 loss against Japan in October.

- Chelsea's owners, BlueCo, have won the race to sign 16-year-old midfielder Muhammad Zongo from Sporting Cascade and he will join Strasbourg next, having been scouted at the U17 World Cup while with Burkina Faso. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Karim Benzema hasn't renewed his contract with Al Ittihad and the 37-year-old striker hasn't even received an official offer from the Saudi Pro League club. If that doesn't change, he will become a free agent in the summer. (Footmercato)

- Joshua Zirkzee wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place amid interest from Roma. (Sky Sports)

- Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konate could sign a new contract in the coming weeks, with his deal ending in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Internazionale are close to completing a deal to sign 18-year-old left back Marcelo Vaz from Serie D side Varesina. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Winger Tyrique George is ready to leave Chelsea in January amid interest from Fulham, Leeds United and Everton. (TEAMtalk)

- West Ham have been closely watching Rio Ave striker Clayton in recent weeks, as the 26-year-old is Liga Portugal's joint-top scorer alongside Vangelis Pavlidis. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United are keeping an eye on Elche center back David Affengruber but signing a midfielder is still the Red Devils' priority. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea are leading the race to sign 23-year-old striker Joaquin Panichelli thanks to their ownership ties with Strasbourg. (Caught Offside)

- Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and several other major European clubs are interested in 24-year-old Rijeka attacking midfielder Toni Fruk. (TEAMtalk)

- Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi, 32, has been offered to AC Milan as they look for a replacement for Santiago Gimenez , (Matteo Moretto)

- Deco is working to bring Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim to Barcelona following his impressive performances at the U17 World Cup. (Sport)

- Lazio's search for a midfielder has resulted in them following Kilmarnock's David Watson, Cesena's Tommaso Berti and Bologna's Giovanni Fabbian, while they also like Famalicao attacking midfielder Gustavo Sa. (Calciomercato)

- Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas all want Emre Can, but the midfielder sees his future at Borussia Dortmund. (Bild)

- Brighton & Hove Albion want to sign versatile midfielder Lamare Bogarde in the January window. (Football Insider)