The fallout from Mohamed Salah's postmatch comments at Elland Road has added another layer of drama around Liverpool's troubled season. A January exit is now genuinely a possibility for the Egypt international, but the club's hierarchy will be under no illusions about how hard it would be to replace him midseason.

The 33-year-old forward has 250 goals and 116 assists from 420 games over the last eight years for Liverpool, and numbers like that can't be matched by routine additions in the transfer market. Long-standing targets such as AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo or Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon may fit broader squad-building plans in the long term, but neither has the level of output Liverpool would be forfeiting if Salah walks.

Replacing him would require signing someone with a proven track record; a player who can both score and create at a ridiculously high rate. Liverpool are not shy to spend, as we saw over the summer with over €450 million splashed on seven players including an initial €145 million on Alexander Isak, €117 million on Florian Wirtz and €80 million on Hugo Ekitike.

But none of these are suitable of filling the void left by Salah. So with that in mind, here's a look at a range of potential successors -- some realistic; others more on the speculative side -- who should be on the club's internal shortlist.

To be clear: a like-for-like replacement doesn't exist. The profiles of the options vary, but the brief is to find an attacking forward who is stylistically compatible to Salah, has a high-volume impact, and the ability to decide games from the start.

Comparison since 2023-24 Player Games Goals Assists xG PrgC PrgP SCA Take-ons Crosses Mohamed Salah 83 51 30 50.30 3.85 4.46 4.51 1.23 2.13 Mason Greenwood 81 39 14 33.10 4.19 4.57 4.02 2.02 3.75 Rafael Leão 78 22 18 21.70 4.98 3.75 4.34 2.31 2.74 Bradley Barcola 74 23 17 21.90 5.50 3.83 4.18 2.04 1.02 Raphinha 73 28 21 30.10 3.17 3.99 5.40 1.58 6.06 Vinicius Júnior 72 31 17 29.80 7.10 3.38 4.98 3.11 2.37 Michael Olise 66 28 29 20.80 5.01 6.42 6.32 2.68 5.30

An ambitious candidate to go after, given his €150 million-plus price tag, but Vinícius Júnior's unease at Real Madrid is out in the open amid contract renewal talks (his deal expires in 2027). This season's return of five goals and five assists in LaLiga is decent, yet his scoreless run of 11 games is already a talking point and fueling speculation over an exit.

This campaign his shot volume remains on par with last season, though his on-target rate has dipped by 4%. But more crucial is the drop in individual actions: his take-ons have fallen from a usual 10+ per 90 minutes to 8.5, while his offensive duels have dropped to 14.4 per 90 after multiple seasons in the 16-17 range, which suggests Xabi Alonso's structure may be limiting some of his natural freedom.

How similar to Salah? Right-footed, Vinícius plays on the other side and generates most of his shots cutting in from the left, though his finishing profile is shaped more by finding available space than anything, which is why former boss Carlo Ancelotti frequently used him in a withdrawn central role across 50-plus matches.

There are similarities in execution speed, close control when travelling at pace, effective one-vs.-one actions, and the ability to combine sharp passes around a center forward. Some tactical tweaks would be required to get the best out the Brazil international at Anfield, but he belongs to a select few players in the world who would justify such a fundamental rethink.

How likely is a transfer? A January move does feel unrealistic, but the medium-term picture next summer is less settled than Real Madrid would like. There are only a handful of clubs worldwide that could be in the running for Vinicius' signature if he leaves Madrid, and Liverpool are one.

A player that Liverpool would seriously pursue if the opportunity arises, Olisé is a left-footed right winger who thrives in the same spaces from which Salah has proved so successful, both in terms of picking up the ball and exploiting to set off a finish. However, the ex-Crystal Palace winger is more of a playmaker than a finisher.

His €60 million transfer from Crystal Palace in 2024 now looks a serious bargain and he has a contract until 2029.

How similar to Salah? While Salah's game is built around short bursts, immense spatial awareness and penalty-box repetition, Olise has a somewhat broader take on the same role. He tends to receive the ball between the defensive lines on his left foot, often shapes his body as if to cross early before sliding disguised passes onto runners or cutbacks from deeper in the box, rather than going for the early finish.

That said, there are similarities as to how they control the ball so fast, which makes them able to evade pressure before carrying the ball into high xG finishing positions, as well as shot-volume and zone selection.

How likely is a transfer? The France international has been so exceptionally productive at Bayern -- 29 goals, 39 assists in 77 matches -- that a move seems unlikely unless a fee of €150 million is put on the table as a starting point. Though the London-born winger may fancy a switch back to the Premier League.

Heatmap of all actions from Aug. 1, 2023

Raphinha is one of the few established wide forwards who can realistically assume Salah's role at Liverpool without feeling like a step down or forcing major structural changes in attack.

A left-footer who can play on the right, but is also comfortable drifting into tighter central zones (as shown by the heatmap above), he has performed at a world-class level since leaving Leeds United to join Barcelona for €58 million in 2022. His production last season was nothing short of extraordinary as he played a central role in a domestic treble with 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 matches, and landed the LaLiga Player of the Season award.

How similar to Salah? Though often appearing on the left side to accommodate Lamine Yamal on the right, Raphinha's shot volume sits almost exactly in Salah territory at 2.6 per 90, and their chance-creation profiles are very similar too, with both hovering around one key pass per 90. Their on-pitch interpretation of their role is an equally apt fit as Raphinha often receives the ball wide, shifts inside and either releases an early whipped cross or darts deep into space.

Out of possession, Raphinha has shown he can function in high-intensity pressing teams, and generally tracks his full back all the way. Now Salah is getting older, he does less on the defensive side, but Liverpool have certainly missed that this season after the exit of Luis Díaz.

How likely is a transfer? Barcelona's persistent financial issues -- registration problems, leveraged debt and well-publicized cost pressures -- means a €100 million offer to sign Raphinha would be difficult for them to ignore, especially for a player approaching his late 20s. That age profile may be a turn off for Liverpool, but considering the technical and tactical suitability, he should be firmly in the conversation at Anfield.

Leão would be a different kind of replacement, but a case can be justified with some structural rethinking. While he's right footed and exclusively thrives on the left, his underlying numbers are promising (despite having struggled to recreate his form from three years ago) with 0.65 goals per 90 and 52% of his shots reaching the target this season.

At 6-foot-2, Leão mostly moves forward through long strides, exhilarating top speed and strong accelerations. His take-on proficiency has dropped in recent seasons from five to around the three mark (per 90), but his carries into the box are still a vital part of his game.

How similar to Salah? Leão offers most of what Salah does -- only on the opposite side -- but he's more reliant on transitions and a stretched game than the nimble Salah, who can craft space from the tightest of spots.

How likely is a transfer? Leão has a contract until 2028 and a reported release clause of €175 million, which makes him a viable option. One point to consider is that having a high-volume scorer on the right would draw defenders to open space for the likes of Isak and Ekitike elsewhere.

Greenwood has shone over the last few seasons at Marseille, having left Manchester United under a cloud in August 2023 after a six-month investigation into his conduct. United had launched a probe into the circumstances around Greenwood's arrest on suspicion of rape and assault in January 2022, but criminal charges against him were dropped in February 2023, and he eventually joined Marseille for €31.6 million around 18 months later, signing a contract until 2029.

Since then, his game has developed in Ligue 1, with improvements in chance-creation, shot creation and take-ons. Indeed, almost 70% of his shots now come from central or inside-right zones, and his non-penalty xG per shot (0.5 per 90) has also improved as he's stopped trying low-value efforts. He receives the ball well under pressure, plays short combinations without slowing the rhythm and carries the ball directly. Furthermore, his two-footedness represents a major advantage as defenders struggle to choose whether to lead him to the outside or inside.

How similar to Salah? Greenwood's style is a reasonably close match to Salah's. His finishing technique is the obvious factor -- an effortless ability to open his body and curl first-time efforts towards the far post, which comes from a technique that relies on balance, minimal backlift and extreme precision.

Much like Salah, Greenwood can generate power from an almost static position, just as he can resort to controlled, shaped strikes.

How likely is a transfer? His controversial past in a Manchester United shirt, as well as the fact that roughly half of any transfer fee would be routed back to Old Trafford, probably makes this a non-starter.

A bit of a wildcard option, Barcola is not an undisputed starter for PSG but his end product is exceptional for his age. Last season he registered 21 goals and 21 assists, followed by another strong opening to 2025-26, with five goals and three assists.

Although he is right footed and naturally gravitates toward the left, he has been used frequently on the opposite flank without any massive drop in effectiveness. He carries the ball into high-value zones with efficiency and executes take-ons, combination play and finishing actions at high speed. He is difficult to outmuscle and is comfortable enough on his weaker foot to avoid predictable patterns. Off the ball, he presses well, reacts quickly to transitions and shows the mobility required in a high line.

How similar to Salah? His shot volume sits just below Salah's at 2.5 per 90 (compared to 2.7), but his accuracy is top notch. Indeed, Barcola hits the target with 51% of his shots, well above Salah's 39%.

How likely is a transfer? PSG would hardly welcome interest unless they can at least double their €45 million investment, but the fact he is regularly rotated and often substituted around the 60-70-minute mark may create an opportunity. His age, potential and versatility strengthens his candidacy, while his contract expires in 2028.