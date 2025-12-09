UWCL live updates: Arsenal need a win over FC Twente

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back again for matchday five and, with only one more matchday after this, the league phase table is virtually finalized.

In the early game, Juventus travel to Swiss minnows St. Pölten.

But then, defending champions Arsenal need to get a win against FC Twente, who drew with Chelsea earlier in the competition, and Paris Saint-Germain host OH Leuven having lost all four of their games so far. Finally, in a fight for a possible top-four spot, VfL Wolfsburg head to Real Madrid.

Join us for all the action