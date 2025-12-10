Gabriel Jesus 'sharp' finishing impresses, included in Arsenal Champions League squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hit back at claims that overtraining is the cause of Arsenal's recent injuries. (1:23)

Gabriel Jesus is looking 'sharp' in training as he nears a return from a lengthy stint on the sidelines, according to former Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jesus has not featured since January thanks to an ACL injury, but he could return when Arsenal face Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is training with his old side to maintain fitness while looking for a new club, said he was impressed with the Brazilian's showing behind closed doors.

"What a player he is," Oxlade-Chamberlain said to The Athletic.

"I've played against him many times, but just seeing how he trains, the way he works, how sharp his finishing is, he's really impressive."

On Tuesday, Arsenal confirmed that Jesus had been added to their Champions League squad.

The move bolsters Mikel Arteta's options up front. Mikel Merino has started the last six games at striker, while summer signing Viktor Gyökeres recently returned to the bench after recovering from a hamstring strain. Kai Havertz remains sidelined.

Jesus replaces 15-year-old Max Dowman among Arsenal's Champions League registered players. It is a blow for the youngster, who appears set for at least two months out given UEFA's rules only allow outfield players to be replaced in squads if a player is set for an absence of at least 60 days.

Dowman has impressed this season, becoming the youngest player in the history of the Champions League when lining out against Slavia Prague aged 15 years and 308 days.

"When I saw him for the first time, I was thinking, 'Let's see what all this talk is about,'" Oxlade-Chamberlain said of his experience training with Dowman.

"It wasn't even a session where you could do that much, but right from the off, you could tell he is a proper player, the way he controls the ball and the way he moves.

"And from what I see, he's a really good character, mature in the way he carries himself."