Man United financial results shows club 'transformation' - Omar Berrada

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada claims the latest financial results show they are making "strong progress in our transformation of the club."

United are without European football this season but reported a £13 million (17.4m) operating profit for the first three months of the campaign having made a £6.9m loss in the same period last term.

United's total revenue for the period dropped by two per cent to £140.3m due to the absence of continental competition for the men's team, who sit sixth in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim.

The women's team, coached by Marc Skinner, sit third in the Women's Super League and are competing in the Women's Champions League.

United chief executive Berrada said: "These robust financial results reflect the resilience of Manchester United as we make strong progress in our transformation of the club.

"The difficult decisions we have made in the past year have resulted in a sustainably lower cost base and a more streamlined, effective organisation equipped to drive the club towards improved sporting and commercial performance over the long-term.

"That has helped us to invest in our men's and women's teams, sitting in sixth and third places in the Premier League and Women's Super League respectively."

The financial statement said United continue "to see the impact of operating cost and headcount reduction programmes implemented during the previous year."

Manchester United reported their financial results on Thursday. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos oversaw a widescale redundancy scheme, which formed part of a wider restructuring of club operations that accounted for £8.6m in exceptional items in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

That programme along with reduced player wages saw employee benefit expenses for the quarter decrease by £6.6m on the previous year to £73.6m.

United's sponsorship revenue has fallen by 9.3 per cent to £47m, largely due to a lack of training kit partner after the deal with Tezos ended.

Club sources have indicated to the Press Association that "positive talks" are under way with potential partners.

That played a part in commercial revenue decreasing 1.3 per cent over the prior year quarter to £84.2m, while broadcasting and matchdays revenues fell by 4.5 per cent to £29.9m and 1.1 per cent to £26.2m respectively.

United say they remain on track to record revenues of between £640m and £660m.