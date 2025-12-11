Jude Bellingham 'a victim, the best player' at Real Madrid - Ruud Gullit

Did Madrid play well enough for Xabi Alonso to keep his job? (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Two-time European Cup winner Ruud Gullit has defended Jude Bellingham, calling him the best player Real Madrid have, and that he is a victim of his teammates' efforts.

Bellingham cut an exasperated figure at the full-time whistle yesterday, as his side were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City at home -- though he provided an assist to Rodrygo, playing in the Brazilian for the opening goal before the visitors turned it around.

Gullit, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1987, defended Bellingham's attitude when it was called into question after the match.

Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City last night. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"Mbappé is not doing a lot when he doesn't have the ball. Vinícius Júnior doesn't do a lot, Rodrygo doesn't do a lot, and lots of others have to work double. Bellingham is a victim of that," the Dutchman told BeIN Sports.

"He can't play in the same way that he did that Kroos was there. When Kroos was there... they had a balance."

"He's the best player they have," he added.

On his future with England, Gullit commented: "Bellingham is a certainty in the national team, and if [Tuchel] doesn't do that [selecting him], that's the wrong decision for me."

After the final whistle, Bellingham himself said "we're still trying to work it out inside the changing room."

- City win casts doubt on Alonso's future

- UCL talking points: Liverpool better without Salah? How many points will be enough for the play-offs?

- Man Utd's UWCL ambitions tempered by Lyonnes' brilliance

"We have everything we need to turn it around," he said to TNT Sports. "I've got full faith that this season isn't over just because we've been on a bad run."

Asked if he still supports the under-fire Xabi Alonso, Bellingham replied: "100%. The manager's been great, I've got a great relationship with him."

"We'll have to take a bit of the s--t on the chin, but we will have to keep fighting and keep bouncing forward."

Rodrygo hugged Alonso on the touchline after his opener last night, which he said was to show unity within the team.

Alonso has had a mixed first term as Real boss. Despite a perfect start to La Liga in August, they now find themselves four points behind rivals Barcelona, and suffered 2-0 loss at home to Celta Vigo last weekend -- which prompted executives to meet to discuss the Spaniard's future, according to ESPN sources.