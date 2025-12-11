UCL talking points: Liverpool better without Salah? Will Alonso be sacked?

Open Extended Reactions

With just two matchdays left to go in the league phase, the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign is certainly ramping up!

Arsenal remains perfect, but there are cracks starting to form elsewhere. Real Madrid stumbled to another loss, this time to Manchester City at the Bernabéu, while Liverpool offered a look at what life might be like without Mohamed Salah.

Read on as ESPN experts Mark Ogden, Sam Tighe, Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti offer their thoughts on Matchday 6.

Q1. Liverpool defeated Internazionale without Salah. Assuming he is leaving in January, what did you like about Tuesday's win, and where are the Reds' remaining issues?

Marcotti: Maybe I'm just a fanboy, but I think there's a way back for Salah and I think he will come back ... at some point. He's on big money, he has just over 18 months left on his contract, the sort of clubs that can afford him probably don't need him, and I don't think he wants to end his Liverpool career like this.

So, I'm looking at Tuesday's formation with the midfield diamond, and asking whether it fits Liverpool's squad. And the reality, I think, is that it does -- with some caveats. Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak can all play in a front two, with some tweaks. So can Salah, who did it early in his career (and, arguably, was doing it in Liverpool's Roberto Firmino years). Federico Chiesa too, while we're at it. And obviously Florian Wirtz can slot in at No. 10.

They have four competent central midfielders for the three positions, plus, potentially Wataru Endo in certain situations and at some point, Stefan Bajcetic will be back too, you imagine. There's a width issue there, of course, but it might actually be more comfortable for wing backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. So yeah, it's worth trying, though it's not going to be an instant fix. And, of course, the pressing patterns are all different in this scheme, so Arne Slot would need to work on that too.

Laurens: I liked what I saw on Tuesday night and I thought Liverpool were more balanced, better structured and coherent against Inter. That's a positive and it shows that the 4-4-2 diamond can work -- that's fine. But why is everyone saying that this should be the system going forward?

This squad has everything to be pragmatic tactically. They have all the talent and the players to set up in different formations and have results. The diamond is an option and a good one. A flat 4-4-2 with Gakpo on one side and Dominik Szoboszlai on the left would also be a good move too in certain games. Take Saturday for example; Isak is still very far from his best, and I wouldn't mind seeing him benched against Brighton & Hove Albion. So, coming back to a 4-2-3-1 could also suit this team, even without Salah. Ekitike can play on his own up front, they have the midfielders to play in a 4-3-3, and Wirtz is so good that he can play anywhere in any system.

More than staying focus on the 4-4-2 diamond, I would rather see more tactical flexibility from Slot.

Tighe: Slot finally rolled out the 4-4-2 diamond formation he's reportedly been itching to play for a while. What stopped him before? Possibly the fact it's an inherently narrow system which could struggle to find room for very good wingers.

But sans Salah for the night, it was the perfect opportunity to give it a whirl. The XI combined Isak and Ekitiké up front and boasted a busy midfield which, for once, didn't lack for numbers. The team only got stronger as Slot made substitutions; Wirtz stepped into the No. 10 role and added an extra level of creativity, while Conor Bradley came on at right back and enjoyed the space the narrow shape afforded him.

Defensively, it flattened out into a fairly standard 4-4-2 shape, with the strikers moving wide to track the opposing wide players' runs. That looked a bit awkward at points, as did the sheer amount of covering the Reds' players had to do in the channels outside of the center backs, but presumably some of this will be ironed out if Slot persists with the shape.

What might also need to be ironed out is if Salah can fit into this, should he patch things up with the club. The way Isak played that right-sided striker role -- running the channels, playing direct and drifting wide -- suggests it could work in practice, even if it looks a bit of an odd fit on paper.

Ogden: The Inter game was a window into Liverpool's next 4-6 weeks and maybe even beyond, not only because they had to find a way to play without Salah, but also Gakpo -- who is often over-looked and under-appreciated -- due to an injury that is likely to keep him sidelined until January.

I'm not sure that Slot sees Szoboszlai, who played on the right against Inter, as the permanent option in place of Salah, but now is the time that Wirtz, Isak and Ekitike must find a way to become Liverpool's first-choice attacking triumvirate. In many ways, losing Gakpo right now is a bigger issue than being without Salah because he is the one forward who can be relied upon to press and defend as energetically as Slot expects. Something needs to click with Wirtz, Isak and Ekitike for that problem to go away.

But Wirtz looked good against Inter when he came on late in the game, so maybe he is finding his feet. Ultimately, though, no matter how much they improve up front, Liverpool's defensive issues are still there and remain a major concern.

Q2. The fight for the top eight is heating up with two matchdays remaining ... which big clubs do we believe are going to be stuck with the added stress of a win-or-go-home round before the last 16?

Marcotti: Last year the cutoff was 16 points. It might be lower this season, it might not. And I think Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City will be just fine. After that, I'm not so sure. Barcelona are way down the table, but they have Slavia Prague at home and F.C. København away so I can see them winning both and getting in. Atalanta should be OK too: between Athletic Club at home and Union St.-Gilloise away they should get the three points they need.

That leaves two slots. Real Madrid have AS Monaco at home and Benfica (with a certain Jose Mourinho on the bench) away. Who knows what voodoo Jose will conjure up? Inter host Arsenal and travel to Borussia Dortmund in what could be a playoff to avoid the playoffs, if you see what I mean. Liverpool have a tough trip to Marseille and FK Qarabag at home. One of those three is going to the playoffs, possibly two of the three, because Tottenham Hotspur (Dortmund at home, Eintracht Frankfurt away) could run the table.

If you're forcing me to guess, I'll say Real Madrid.

Laurens: For me, we have six of the eight teams already, either due to how many points they currently have or who their remaining fixtures are against: Arsenal, Bayern, PSG, Man City for where they stand right now and Atalanta and Barcelona for who they face next will finish in the top eight.

That leaves two slots. I think Salah-less Liverpool will improve and properly kick on now. They will win at Marseille in January and then finish the job against Qarabag at home and will snatch a place in the last 16 directly. The other team to do so will be Chelsea. I think Enzo Maresca messed things up massively against Atalanta, but the Blues are capable to win at Napoli before beating Pafos in their last game.

Tighe: It's very possible that if you don't have 12 points as of right now, your top eight chances have already turned to dust. Incredibly, that puts Barcelona squarely in the crosshairs. They're on 10 points, and to illustrate how unimpressive that is, there was a point in time on Wednesday when Qarabag were level with them as they were leading against Ajax Amsterdam.

Those losses to PSG and Chelsea were understandable, but the 3-3 draw against Club Brugge might be the moment Barça's campaign began hurtling towards the playoffs -- and with it, extreme jeopardy.

Their remaining two fixtures are Slavia Prague and F.C. København. They should win both easily, but that won't be enough on its own. The Blaugrana need several teams above them to drop points over the final two matchdays.

Ogden: The obvious side in trouble is Napoli, but their issue is simply staying in the competition rather than reaching the top eight. If they don't beat F.C. København away in their next game -- the Danes are one place below Napoli in 24th -- then their matchday 8 game against Chelsea will be a battle for survival. Maresca's side will like need a win to jump into the top eight, but they at least have the bonus of a home game against Pafos next.

Newcastle United are also looking shaky for the top eight. Even if they PSV Eindhoven at St James' Park next time out, they may need to get a result away to PSG on matchday 8 to avoid being dropped into the playoff round.

Q3. Arsenal are the only perfect team in this competition, but is that down to them being in the best of Europe or a weaker draw of games than most?

Marcotti: No, they're the best team in Europe right now. Whether that will still be the case in the spring I have no idea, but for now they've looked really good. I don't really get this "weak draw" argument either. They haven't even played Kairat Almaty yet. They haven't always played great, sure, and sometimes they've faced teams in crisis (like Brugge) but they also had a bunch of regulars out. And they beat Bayern. So please, leave this weak draw nonsense out.

Laurens: They are the best team in Europe, and they have been impressive so far with their perfect record of six wins in six and +16 goal difference. They dominated Bayern Munich and dismantled Atlético Madrid. Inter Milan away at San Siro in January in Matchday 7 will be a test but, right now, no one can argue over how good they have been.

Tighe: Sure, Arsenal's fixture list looks a little soft in parts, but these Champions League nights are crazy -- just about anything can happen -- and wins don't come automatically. Just ask Barcelona, who drew with the Club Brugge side Arsenal just battered. Or Chelsea, who contrived to draw with Qarabag. Or Manchester City, who were turned over 2-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen's B side. Plus, they've absolutely destroyed the two strongest opponents they've played. Beating Atlético Madrid 4-0 is no small feat, while the Bayern Munich win felt like a real statement.

Ogden: Arsenal have definitely benefited from a softer draw than most of their rivals and it explains their 100% record with 17 goals scored and just one conceded. They have faced Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Club Brugge and Slavia Prague -- all of whom are in the bottom 12 -- and their "tough" games against Atlético and Bayern have been at home. Chelsea have faced Barcelona, Bayern and Atalanta, PSG have taken on Barcelona, Atalanta, Bayern and Tottenham, while Real Madrid have played Juventus, Liverpool and Man City.

So Arsenal have had it easier, but they have been impressive nonetheless and displayed a ruthlessness that others have not. But the big question is whether they can win when it really matters; this season in the Premier League their one weakness has been failing to beat their big rivals.

Q4. Real Madrid again crumpled at home, albeit to better opposition than some of their bad results lately, but we're approaching that point of no return for Xabi Alonso. Is there a way he can get through this, or is the writing on the wall?

Marcotti: It depends what you mean by "get through this." If you're asking whether he'll still be in a job after Christmas, my guess is "yes." They lost to Manchester City without Kylian Mbappé, after all. They have a ready-made alibi for Alaves this weekend (a zillion defenders out) and then it's Sevilla at home, who aren't good. He'd have to not win both games and I doubt that's going to happen.

Other than Vinícius Júnior, possibly, the players seem to be on Alonso's side and I'm not sure Madrid president Florentino Pérez has the appetite for a change to appease the players.

If you're asking whether he can get this team to click and gel and do something important, that's another matter. It's just not well put together, they're a set of individuals and they're playing like it. And that's not what a system coach like Alonso gets paid to do.

Laurens: Real Madrid have won two of their last eight games in all competitions. Two! That is not acceptable. Yes, Alonso has a lot of injuries. Yes, he has only been in job since June. Yes, he is a club legend with the credit that comes with it. Yes, he wants to change how the team plays and its mindset. All of this is good.

But yes, he is struggling to implement his ideas. Yes, half of his dressing room is unhappy with his methods. Yes, the pressure is massive on him. And the biggest yes of all, his demanding and rigorous style doesn't suit this squad and is not welcomed by the main players. The only way he can sort this mess is if changes his philosophy and alters his tactical rigidity and demands. If you know Alonso, you know he won't do that. He won't change his principles.

So where will that leave him and Real Madrid? Not much further, I fear.

Tighe: I can't see much logic in sacking Alonso now. First of all, meshing his tactical style with his group of players (and what they're used to) was always going to be a slow burn. To abandon it halfway into a season simply means you've wasted half a season.

And second, nothing about this performance and result felt sack-worthy. With Mbappé joining a whole host of other prominent players in the treatment room, Madrid were the genuine underdogs in this fixture. Then Thibaut Courtois made an uncharacteristic mistake for the first goal, then Antonio Rüdiger conceded a silly penalty. Not helpful.

The way those Madrid players attacked in the final 20 minutes, steaming forward in waves, did not paint the picture of a team who had given up on their manager. Jude Bellingham, Vinícius, Rodrygo and Endrick gave it their all.

Ogden: This isn't a tactical issue with Alonso, it's about the club having the patience to back a coach through an injury crisis and the painful process of a much-needed team rebuild at the Bernabeu. But they just don't do "patience" at Real, so it seems that Alonso's time is running out and probably up.

Real's problems were evident against City, starting at the back where their defence was totally unconvincing. Rudiger can no longer keep pace with quicker forwards, which means he now relies on his aggression, but it didn't work against City. Yet this was a defence with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão and David Alaba, forcing Alonso to play Federico Valverde at right back. But Valverde at right back meant no Valverde in midfield, where Eduardo Camavinga is missing due to injury, so Real had no control in the centre of the pitch.

Alonso has plenty of talent up front -- Mbappe was only fit enough for a place on the bench -- but Rodrygo and Vinícius are super-talented, but also hugely frustrating. Real should back Alonso and give him to come through the storm, but that isn't how Real work unfortunately.

Q5. How about some Lennart Karl love? Three goals in three Champions League appearances and he's only 17 ... is Karl the real deal or is he just filling in until Jamal Musiala returns? And what does it say about Bayern's depth as they compete for multiple trophies again this season?

Marcotti: It's wild to think he has played just 19 senior games. His build and low-to-the-ground running and dribbling style sort of reminds you of what that guy who is now in Miami looked like at his age. He's very mature and technical, what I'm not sure is whether he has the physicality to do it consistently, especially on the defensive front. I'm also not sure "No. 10" on a team like Bayern is his role, most likely we'll see more of him on the wing, especially when Musiala returns. But he's a tremendous "change-of-pace" option to have and in tight spaces he can work magic against anyone.

Laurens: Once Musiala is back, Vincent Kompany will have five top players for three places behind Harry Kane: Michael Olise, Karl, Luis Díaz, Musiala and Serge Gnabry. Karl is good enough to play every game for the German giants, like Lamine Yamal is good enough to play for Barcelona. But Yamal doesn't have competition like Karl has.

So, the question I have is: Liverpool will look to replace Salah, and they love Olise. If the Reds offer €120 million for the Frenchman, would Bayern sell considering they then have Karl ready to step in and replace Olise?

Tighe: Karl's feet are just so fast, his movements so crisp and clever, his shooting so dangerous ... what a joy to watch he is. His style will change and develop over time as he adds elements to his game, but right now, I can't help but be reminded of a young Xherdan Shaqiri as he scampers about and pulls the trigger from distance. A little pocket rocket, already looking at home on the big stage and already with a slice of history to his name: he's the youngest ever player to score in three consecutive Champions League games. Musiala will no doubt eat into his playing time when he returns from injury, but you need a full squad more than ever these days, and Karl's emergence is a blessing for Bayern.

Ogden: I saw Karl close up during Bayern's defeat at Arsenal last month and aside from scoring a stunning goal, he played with real maturity and looked like a player destined to dominate German football for the next decade. And by being at Bayern, he has given himself the best chance to realise his potential because he will get plenty of game-time in the Bundesliga due to his team's dominance of their domestic league. Had he been at a lesser club than Bayern, he would maybe have played more games but found it tougher to develop at the right pace.

Will he drop out when Musiala returns? Probably, but Musiala will take a while to recover fully from such a bad injury and Karl gives Kompany the perfect option in terms of rotation, so Karl and Musiala, in some ways, could benefit from each other's presence in the months ahead.