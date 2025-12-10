Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor said motivation was no problem after her much-changed side hammered Roma 6-0 in the Women's Champions League to put hopes of automatic progress to the quarterfinals in their own hands.

Bompastor made a number of changes from the team that lost the Blues their 34-game unbeaten run in Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Everton.

But it did not disrupt the team's fluency as five different goalscorers -- plus an own goal -- saw them thump the Italian side to move into the top four.

"Being motivated is super easy because the players want to play games, and when you play every three days, I think we are so used to that," Bompastor told Disney Plus. "The main challenge is more to keep them fresh. That's why tonight it was good to rotate the squad a little bit.

"It gives the opportunity for the ones who don't get as many minutes to play and perform, and to show me they are there to help the team.

"From our expectations, we want to finish in the top four just to go through and not to have to play two more games, so that's what we want to do, but it will be a tough game next week."

Wieke Kaptein, Johann Rytting Kaneryd, Sjoske Nusken and Lucy Bronze were amongst the scorers for Chelsea.

Defender Niamh Charles, who set up the team's fifth goal for Maika Hamano, added: "That's the best way to bounce back, and it was good that it was only a few days after the Everton game, so we can put things right straight away.

"Tonight, from the players that started to the players that came off the bench, I think it was a full team performance and what we expect of ourselves."