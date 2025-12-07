Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea's remarkable unbeaten run in the Women's Super League was finally ended at 34 matches by Everton who battled to a 1-0 win at Kingsmeadow.

In the first game since taking the division's unbeaten record outright before the international break, Sonia Bompastor suffered her first loss since taking charge 18 months and 31 league matches ago.

The loss had far more significant ramifications for the champions, who are now six points behind leaders Manchester City after Everton earned their first victory since the opening weekend of the season against Liverpool.

The goal came early. Toni Payne got free down the right and sent over a cross which went through to the far post where Honoka Hayashi was waiting to tap the ball home in the 12th minute.

An out-of-sorts Chelsea had already dropped the same number of points -- six -- as in the whole of last season when they romped to the title, and they now stand at serious risk of being deposed as champions for the first time since 2019.

Chelsea players talk to the referee during their Women's Super League match against Everton. Getty Images

Here, they hogged the ball but lacked creative spark, and Everton coped well after going in front. Alyssa Thompson warmed the palms of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan after bursting down the right, having failed to spot Lauren James in space.

Kelly Gago almost headed into her own net, but was rescued by Brosnan as the visitors went in ahead at the break.

Sam Kerr was sent on 10 minutes into the second half to try and get the hosts going. She lashed a good opening well wide shortly afterwards as the Blues' troubles in front of goal continued.

Sandy Baltimore's corner was almost deflected in for a fortunate equaliser, but somehow Everton survived.

Twice in stoppage time Everton cleared the ball off the line, first Katja Snoeijs then Martina Fernández, before Baltimore smashed a free-kick against the crossbar to cap a dramatic finale.