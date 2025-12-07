Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid, Man Utd target Mouzakitis chooses next club

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid and Manchester United target Christos Mouzakitis has made his choice of preferred destination if he leaves Olympiacos, while a host of Premier League clubs are chasing Spain international striker Samu Aghehowa. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Christos Mouzakitis has played in all five of Olympiacos' Champions League fixtures so far this season, including the thrilling 4-3 loss to Real Madrid. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Olympiacos star Christos Mouzakitis prefers a move to Real Madrid rather than Manchester United, according to Football Insider. Ruben Amorim is keen to make midfield reinforcements both in January and in the summer, and 18-year-old Mouzakatis is seen as the perfect candidate to inject some fresh impetus into the Reds' midfield. However, the bad news for Amorim is that Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso is also a big fan of the midfielder, and the Greek international is excited by the lure of playing in the Spanish capital.

- Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all set to miss out on strike target Samu Aghehowa, who could now stay at FC Porto, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old has scored 25 league goals since his arrival in Portugal from Atlético Madrid in 2024, and his form has seen him win an international call-up for Spain, as well as alerted a number of clubs in England to his talents. Aghehowa is a top target for Spurs who need attacking reinforcements in January, but Porto have placed an €80m release clause in his contract. Porto have now also stated that they won't part with him in the winter transfer window, as he forms a major part of a team in contention for their first league title since 2022.

- Manchester United have declined an offer from AS Roma for forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The Italian club are keen to land the Netherlands international on loan in January with an option to make the deal permanent, but it has been rejected by United on the basis that the activation of the release clause was based on the Giallorossi qualifying for a UEFA Champions League place. United officials are happy for the 24-year-old to leave the club in January, but would prefer the deal was permanent. Zirkzee has featured in eight matches in all competitions this season.

- Liverpool will accept offers of around £15m for Ibrahima Konaté in January if they can find a replacement, according to Football Insider. Liverpool remain heavily interested in signing Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace but face growing competition from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The Reds could be forced to look elsewhere, but it's clear a decision on Konaté needs to be made. The 26-year-old France international's contract comes to an end next summer, and he has made a number of key mistakes this season.

- Lyon have contacted Chelsea over the availability of central defender Axel Disasi on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to L'Equipe. The French side are in desperate need of cover for Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhaté, both AFCON-bound, and think Disasi is a solid short-term option, even though they're concerned by his lack of minutes this season. Meanwhile, CaughtOffside reports that the defender is a target for Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, among others. Dortmund and Newcastle are also making enquiries about a permanent deal, with the German club in particular keen to add someone at the heart of defence for the second half of the season. Juventus, West Ham United and Galatasaray are all monitoring the situation.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool's bid for Marc Guéhi could be thwarted by Barcelona, who are set to make a pre-contract offer in January. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United could allow Marcus Rashford to leave next summer to Paris Saint Germain in a move that could see Bradley Barcola head in the other direction. (Football Insider)

- Juventus could face competition from Saudi club Al Qadisiya for Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi. The 26-year-old is contracted until 2028. (Calciomercato)

- Yann Sommer's future at Inter Milan is in doubt after talks about his contract have stalled. The 36-year-old's contract ends in the summer, but negotiations are stationary. (Nico Schira)

- Rangers look set to fail in their efforts to persuade 19-year-old Bailey Rice to stay beyond next summer, and Aston Villa and Sunderland are both looking to take advantage. West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City are also keen. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United are considering Wolves midfielder João Gomes as a potential target instead of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson. (TEAMtalk)

- Porto are among the European clubs chasing Vasco De Gama forward Rayan despite the 19-year-old having recently signed a contract extension until 2028. The new deal doesn't block a move to Europe in the summer of 2026, and Vasco could be tempted by an offer of €25m. (Ekrem Konur)

- Santiago Castro looks set to disappoint Premier League clubs interested in his services by extending his contract at Bologna until 2030. The Italians are reluctant to let him leave, and talks have so far been extremely positive. (Nico Schira)

- Juventus remain confident of reaching an agreement with Kenan Yildiz over a new contract, but they face strong competition for his signature from a number of Premier League clubs. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested. (Calciomercato)

- Aston Villa are pushing for a move for Anderlecht midfielder Nathan de Cat. Villa boss Unai Emery sees the 26-year-old as the perfect partner for Boubacar Kamara and as such the club are preparing a bid of €22-25m plus bonuses. Anderlecht value the Belgian star at €35m. (Ekrem Konur)