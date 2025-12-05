2026 World Cup draw: South Africa in opener, Morocco, Senegal get Brazil, France

Julien Laurens reacts to the toughest of the World Cup groups, with France, Senegal, Norway and a playoff winner facing off in Group I. (1:28)

Africa's World Cup representatives learned their group-stage opponents in Friday's prolonged draw ceremony in Washington, with South Africa and Mexico set for a rematch of the 2010 tournament opener when they kick off the 2026 tournament in Mexico City on June 11.

There were also nostalgic meetings for Africa's other contenders, where 2022 semifinalists Morocco can look forward to a showcase opener against five-time winners Brazil, while Senegal meet France in a rematch of 2002's infamous opener.

Returning to the tournament for the first time since they hosted in 2010, South Africa were rewarded with a spot in Group A, where they will face hosts Mexico for the first time since that tournament, when Siphiwe Tshabalala's sensational opener launched the only World Cup edition on African soil.

It's now Mexico who will play hosts for the tournament opener, scheduled for the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11.

Beyond that, the draw is demanding for Bafana Bafana, who will also have to face South Korea and the winners of the UEFA Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or the Republic of Ireland) as they look to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Belgian head coach Hugo Broos has established an identity and a resiliency in this Bafana Bafana team after taking the reins in 2021, notably finishing third at the last Africa Cup of Nations and advancing from their qualifying group ahead of Nigeria.

South Africa will kick off the 2026 World Cup against Mexico, a repeat of their meeting in 2010. Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Their final group game against South Korea in Guadalupe looks like the key fixture as Broos seeks to take the regional heavyweights into the last 32.

Elsewhere, Morocco, who became the first African team to reach the semifinals when they finished fourth at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, have a blockbuster opener against Brazil to look forward to on June 13.

Scotland and Haiti complete Group C, and the North Africans will fancy their chances of progression.

Entering the draw among the Pot Two teams -- the first time an African side has been so prominently placed heading into a World Cup draw -- there were audible gasps in the Kennedy Center when they were drawn alongside Brazil in a 1998 group-stage rematch.

The Tartan Army were also present in that memorable '98 group, where Morocco dispatched Scotland 3-0 in Saint-Etienne during one of their finest World Cup moments.

Senegal, also in Pot Two ahead of the draw, can also look forward to one of the clashes of the group stage as they were drawn into Group I alongside 2018 champions France.

The Teranga Lions infamously defeated the then-reigning champions 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener en-route to the quarterfinals, in a match that is still remembered as one of the greatest giant killings in the tournament's history.

Norway and one of the Intercotenintal playoff winners (Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname) will also face Senegal in the opening round, which is tougher than Pape Thiaw probably would have hoped for.

Of the other Pot Three teams beyond South Africa, African champions Cote d'Ivoire will meet Germany, Ecuador and Curacao as they look to reach the knockouts for the first time ever, while Egypt will fancy their chances against Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.

Algeria have reigning champions Argentina, Austria and Jordan, and Tunisia can look forward to the Netherlands, Japan and one of the European playoff qualifiers (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania) as they eye the last 32.

Cape Verde, making their first ever appearance at the tournament, have a glamour clash with Spain to look forward to as they enjoy a World Cup baptism of fire, but the ominous presence of Uruguay and Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia gives them an uphill struggle to reach the last 32.

The same can be said for Ghana, who will face European heavyweights England and Croatia, as well as Panama, as they look to return to the knockouts for the first time since 2010.

Finally to the Democratic Republic of Congo, who must still advance from FIFA Inter-confederation playoff -- ahead of Jamaica and New Caledonia -- if they're to return to the global high table for the first time since 1974.

If they prevail in March's playoff, the Leopards can look forward to Group K opener against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, before meetings with Uzbekistan and Colombia.