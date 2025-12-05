Scotland 2026 World Cup draw: Brazil, Morocco headline tough group

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland have been handed a tough group for the 2026 World Cup, with matches against Brazil and Morocco awaiting Steve Clarke's side in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Scotland, in Pot 3 after qualifying for their first World Cup in 28 years, were drawn in Group C at the draw in Washington D.C. on Friday, alongside two of the toughest teams they could have drawn.

Haiti were the last team selected, from Pot 4.

What is Scotland's full schedule?

We already know the dates of Scotland's group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup, but kickoff times and stadium assignments won't be confirmed until Saturday.

We do, however, know the likely venues.

Scotland will open against Haiti on June 13, with the game to be staged in either Boston or New York. They face Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia or Boston, before completing the group on June 24 against Morocco in either Miami or Atlanta..

The full schedule reveal is set for Saturday, with FIFA presenting a live broadcast from 5 p.m. GMT.

This "allocation process," per FIFA, "aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators" and enables fans "to watch their teams play live across different time zones."

In practice, that means FIFA will place group-stage matches in the most suitable location based on time zones, of which there are four across the 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

What is the World Cup format and schedule?

The 2026 World Cup -- expanded from 32 teams to 48 -- will feature 12 groups of four, with 42 teams drawn on Friday. Twenty-two more nations are headed to playoffs which will determine the final six spots in March.

There will be 104 games, instead of 64, in the World Cup running from June 11 through to July 19 at 16 venues throughout North America. Seventy-eight games will be at 11 NFL stadiums, including all from the quarterfinals on, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The final is at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where there will be a halftime show for the first time.

In addition to 12 group winners and second-place nations, eight third-place teams advance to a new round of 32. The World Cup winner will play eight games.