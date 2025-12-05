World Cup draw: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal learn opponents

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have learned their World Cup opponents. Getty

Argentina learned at Friday's 2026 World Cup draw in Washington DC that they will begin their title defence against Algeria.

If Lionel Messi, who will turn 39 during next summer's tournament, confirms that he will play in his sixth World Cup with Argentina, he will go up against Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J .

The tournament to be staged from June 11 to July 19, 2026, in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, will represent the final chance for Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, to clinch World Cup glory before the end of his career.

Like Messi, Ronaldo, the all-time men's international scorer with 143 goals, has already featured in five World Cups. Ronaldo's Portugal are in Group K alongside the Winner of the Play-Off Tournament 1 (DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia), Uzbekistan and Colombia -- the national side of his former Real Madrid teammate, James Rodríguez.

Mexico will take on South Africa at the Azteca stadium in the World Cup's opening game.

Javier Aguirre's men will also take on Korea Republic and the winner of European Play-Off D (Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, North Macedonia) in Group A.

Five-time world champions Brazil have not won the event since 2002 and the closest they have come since was a fourth-place finish in 2014 when they hosted.

Brazil, coached by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, have to clear a big hurdle when the meet Morocco in their Group C opener. Morocco reached the semifinals of the 2022 Word Cup having eliminated Ronaldo's Portugal. Brazil will also take on Haiti and Scotland.

Two-time winners France face hard tests against Senegal, Norway and the winner of the FIFA playoff tournament 2 (Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname).

The Norwegians are led by Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who averaged two goals per game in qualifying to help Norway reach its first World Cup in 28 years.

Euro 2024 champions Spain, who won the World Cup in 2010, are in Group H with Uruguay, the South American heavyweights coached by Marcelo Bielsa.

Also in the group are tournament debutants Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia, the only country to beat Argentina at the last World Cup.

Germany, the 2014 World Cup champions are in Group E with Ecuador, Cote d'Ivoire and first-timers Curacao.

Netherlands will take on Japan, Tunisia and the winner of European playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania).

For the first time in the history, 48 national teams will take part in next year's football tournament, which concludes with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

The full schedule, including each match's venue and kickoff time, will be confirmed at noon ET (5 p.m. GMT) on Dec. 6.